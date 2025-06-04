Four-time French Open women's champion Iga Swiatek will try to extend her 26-match winning streak at Roland Garros when she faces No. 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka in the 2025 French Open women's semifinals on Thursday morning. Swiatek recorded her 100th victory on clay with a 6-1, 7-5 win over Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals. She is trying to reach her first final at any tournament since winning her fourth French Open last year. Sabalenka is 16-2 on clay this year and is the reigning Australian Open champion.

The winner will then face the victor of Coco Gauff vs. Lois Boisson in the 2025 French Open women's final. Aryna Sabalenka vs. Iga Swiatek will begin at 9 a.m. ET on Thursday at Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris. Sabalenka is the -128 favorite (risk $128 to win $100) in the latest Sabalenka vs. Swiatek odds, while Swiatek is the +106 underdog (risk $100 to win $106). The over/under for total games is 22.5, with Sabalenka favored by 1.5 games.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis betting picks. He studies current form, players' tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach has helped Onorato go 168-106-8 (+107.12 units) at sportsbooks and on betting apps since 2022. He correctly called Iga Swiatek (-160) in the 2024 French Open and Aryna Sabalenka (+225) in the 2025 Australian Open.

Why Swiatek can cover

Swiatek has put all of her 2025 struggles in the rearview mirror over the past week, getting right back on track at her best event. The four-time French Open champion has won 26 consecutive matches at Roland Garros, which is a WTA record in the Open Era. She became the fourth-fastest player to record 100 clay-court victories, needing just 114 matches to do so.

The Pole holds an 8-4 edge in her head-to-head series with Sabalenka, winning five of their six clay-court meetings. She also won their lone grand slam meeting, which came in the semifinals of the 2022 US Open. Swiatek is essentially never available as an underdog in a clay-court match.

Why Sabalenka can cover

While Swiatek has been able to maintain her winning streak at Roland Garros, she has not been her usual dominant self early in the tournament. She trailed Elena Rybakina 6-1, 2-0 before turning that fourth-round match around, and she was a game away from dropping a set to Svitolina in the quarterfinals. Sabalenka is the top-ranked player in the world for good reason, and she has not lost a set so far in this event.

The top seed has been outstanding throughout the clay-court swing, and her total body of work this season has been much more impressive than Swiatek's. Sabalenka is 13-2 in semifinal matches since the beginning of the 2024 season, including a 6-0 record this year. The three-time major winner has reached the final in nine of her last 14 tournaments across all surfaces.

