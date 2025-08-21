The draw for the 2025 US Open men's and women's tournament was conducted on Wednesday, setting each matchup for the opening round of play as well as the bracket for each tournament. On the men's side, the most notable development is that No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz drew into the same side of the bracket as Novak Djokovic, putting them in position to potentially match up with each other before a potential showdown with No. 1 Jannik Sinner, the defending US Open champion.

Sinner and Alcaraz have met in the finals of the French Open and Wimbledon already this year, but Sinner's health is a question mark entering the US Open as he nurses an illness that forced him to withdraw from mixed doubles competition as well as a final with Alcaraz in the Cincinnati Open earlier this month.

The women's side features a similarly compelling potential matchup, as No. 2 Iga Swiatek and No. 3 Coco Gauff are on the same side of the bracket and could be on a collision course for the right to face No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the final. Swiatek enters the US Open coming off a victory at the Cincinnati Open, while Sabalenka enters the tournament as its defending champion.

First round matches in the US Open will begin on Aug. 24.

Where to watch the 2025 US Open



Dates: Aug. 24 to Sept. 7

TV: ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPNews

First round matches for men's US Open seeds

Jannik Sinner vs. Vit Kopriva Carlos Alcaraz vs. Reilly Opelka Alexander Zverev vs. Alejandro Tabilo Taylor Fritz vs. Emilio Nava Jack Draper vs. TBD (qualifier) Ben Shelton vs. TBD (qualifier) Novak Djokovic vs. Learner Tien Alex De Minaur vs. Christopher O'Connell Karen Khachanov vs. Nishesh Basavareddy Lorenzo Musetti vs. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard Holger Rune vs. Botic van de Zandschulp Casper Ruud vs. Sebastian Ofner Daniil Medvedev vs. Benjamin Bonzi Tommy Paul vs. Elmer Moller Andrey Rublev vs. TBD (qualifier) Jakub Mensik vs. Nicolas Jarry Frances Tiafoe vs. Yoshoshito Nishioka Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Alexander Shevchenko Francisco Cerundolo vs. Matteo Arnaldi Jiri Lehecka vs. Borna Coric Tomas Machac vs. Luca Nardi Ugo Humbert vs. Adam Walton Aleksandr Bublik vs. Marin Cilic Flavio Cobolli vs. TBD (qualifier) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. TBD (qualifier) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Alexandre Muller Denis Shapovalov vs. Marton Fucsovics Alex Michelsen vs. Francisco Comesana Tallon Griekspoor vs. Adrian Mannarino Brandon Nakashima vs. TBD (qualifier) Gabriel Diallo vs. Damir Dzumhur Luciano Darderi vs. Rinky Hijikata

First round matches for women's US Open seeds