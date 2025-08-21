gettyimages-2231136339.jpg
The draw for the 2025 US Open men's and women's tournament was conducted on Wednesday, setting each matchup for the opening round of play as well as the bracket for each tournament. On the men's side, the most notable development is that No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz drew into the same side of the bracket as Novak Djokovic, putting them in position to potentially match up with each other before a potential showdown with No. 1 Jannik Sinner, the defending US Open champion.

Sinner and Alcaraz have met in the finals of the French Open and Wimbledon already this year, but Sinner's health is a question mark entering the US Open as he nurses an illness that forced him to withdraw from mixed doubles competition as well as a final with Alcaraz in the Cincinnati Open earlier this month.

The women's side features a similarly compelling potential matchup, as No. 2 Iga Swiatek and No. 3 Coco Gauff are on the same side of the bracket and could be on a collision course for the right to face No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the final. Swiatek enters the US Open coming off a victory at the Cincinnati Open, while Sabalenka enters the tournament as its defending champion.

First round matches in the US Open will begin on Aug. 24.

Where to watch the 2025 US Open

Dates: Aug. 24 to Sept. 7
TV: ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPNews
Stream: fubo (Try for free

First round matches for men's US Open seeds

  1. Jannik Sinner vs. Vit Kopriva
  2. Carlos Alcaraz vs. Reilly Opelka 
  3. Alexander Zverev vs. Alejandro Tabilo
  4. Taylor Fritz vs. Emilio Nava
  5. Jack Draper vs. TBD (qualifier)
  6. Ben Shelton vs. TBD (qualifier)
  7. Novak Djokovic vs. Learner Tien
  8. Alex De Minaur vs. Christopher O'Connell
  9. Karen Khachanov vs. Nishesh Basavareddy
  10. Lorenzo Musetti vs. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard
  11. Holger Rune vs. Botic van de Zandschulp
  12. Casper Ruud vs. Sebastian Ofner
  13. Daniil Medvedev vs. Benjamin Bonzi
  14. Tommy Paul vs. Elmer Moller
  15. Andrey Rublev vs. TBD (qualifier)
  16. Jakub Mensik vs. Nicolas Jarry
  17. Frances Tiafoe vs. Yoshoshito Nishioka
  18. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Alexander Shevchenko
  19. Francisco Cerundolo vs. Matteo Arnaldi
  20. Jiri Lehecka vs. Borna Coric
  21. Tomas Machac vs. Luca Nardi
  22. Ugo Humbert vs. Adam Walton
  23. Aleksandr Bublik vs. Marin Cilic
  24. Flavio Cobolli vs. TBD (qualifier)
  25. Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. TBD (qualifier)
  26. Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Alexandre Muller
  27. Denis Shapovalov vs. Marton Fucsovics
  28. Alex Michelsen vs. Francisco Comesana
  29. Tallon Griekspoor vs. Adrian Mannarino
  30. Brandon Nakashima vs. TBD (qualifier)
  31. Gabriel Diallo vs. Damir Dzumhur
  32. Luciano Darderi vs. Rinky Hijikata

First round matches for women's US Open seeds

  1.  Aryna Sabalenka vs. Rebeka Masarova
  2. Iga Swiatek vs. Emiliana Arango
  3. Coco Gauff vs. Ajla Tomljanovic
  4. Jessica Pegula vs. Mayar Sherif
  5. Mirra Andreeva vs. Alyicia Parks
  6. Madison Keys vs. Renata Zarazua
  7. Jasmine Paolini vs. TBD (qualifier)
  8. Amanda Anisimova vs. Kimberly Birrell
  9. Elena Rybakina vs. Julieta Pareja
  10. Emma Navarro vs. Yafan Wang
  11. Karolina Muchova vs. Venus Williams 
  12. Elina Svitolina vs. Anna Bondar
  13. Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Anastasija Sevastova
  14. Clara Tauson vs. Alexandra Eala
  15. Daria Kasatkina vs. Elena-Gabriela Ruse
  16. Belinda Bencic vs. TBD (qualifier)
  17. Liudmila Samsonova vs. Yue Yuan
  18. Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Sonay Kartal
  19. Elise Mertens vs. Alyssa Ahn
  20. Diana Shnaider vs. Laura Siegemund
  21. Linda Noskova vs. TBD (qualifier)
  22. Victoria Mboko vs. Barbora Krejcikova 
  23. Naomi Osaka vs. Greet Minnen
  24. Veronika Kudermetova vs. Nuria Parrizas-Diaz
  25. Jelena Ostapenko vs. TBD (qualifier)
  26. Sofia Kenin vs. Ashlyn Krueger 
  27. Marta Kostyuk vs. Katie Boulter 
  28. Magdalena Frech vs. Talia Gibson
  29. Anna Kalinskaya vs. Clervie Ngounoue
  30. Dayana Yastremska vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 
  31. Leylah Fernandez vs. TBD (qualifier)
  32. McCartney Kessler vs. Magda Linette