Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz enter the 2025 US Open as the No. 1 and No. 2 players in the world, and they have met in back-to-back grand slam finals. Alcaraz won the French Open, while Sinner responded with a win at Wimbledon. Sinner is the +115 favorite in the men's US Open odds, followed by Alcaraz (+200) and Novak Djokovic (+1500), who won the last of his record 24 major titles at the 2023 US Open. Djokovic has reached the semifinals in all three majors this year, but he has not played in a tournament since Wimbledon.

Taylor Fritz (27-1), Ben Shelton (17-1) and Frances Tiafoe (150-1) are among the Americans in the 2025 US Open men's draw, which begins on Sunday. SportsLine tennis expert Jose Onorato has identified Sinner as his best bet for the tournament, but he also likes several longshots.

Onorato has gone 168-106-8 (+107.12 units) on his best bets since 2022. He correctly called Jannik Sinner in the 2024 US Open (+320) and the 2025 Australian Open (+160), Carlos Alcaraz (+130) in the 2025 French Open and Sinner again at 2025 Wimbledon (+180).

Onorato has gone 168-106-8 (+107.12 units) on his best bets since 2022. He correctly called Jannik Sinner in the 2024 US Open (+320) and the 2025 Australian Open (+160), Carlos Alcaraz (+130) in the 2025 French Open and Sinner again at 2025 Wimbledon (+180).

Best futures bets for the 2025 men's US Open:

Jannik Sinner (+115) -- best bet



Alexander Zverev (+2700)



Jack Draper (+2500)

Ben Shelton (+2700)



Jannik Sinner (+115)

"The defending champion is priced short, but there's a reason. Sinner owns a 12-1 hard-court record this season, won the Australian Open, and lifted the US Open trophy last year with a straight-sets victory over Taylor Fritz in the final," Onorato said. "He did retire in the Cincinnati final (down 0-5) due to illness, but assuming he's healthy, his clean ball-striking, movement, and composure make him the most complete player in the draw. If you're betting chalk, he's the guy to trust."

Alexander Zverev (+2700)

"Zverev's in solid hard-court form (19-6 this year) with a semifinal in Toronto and a quarterfinal showing here in 2024," Onorato said. "He owns a 3-1 hard-court head-to-head over Sinner, and if his serve holds up under pressure, he's built for best-of-five. At this number, he's serious value."

Jack Draper (+2500)

"The Brit is quietly putting together a breakout season. His 13-3 record on hard courts includes a Washington final, and his fearless play earned him a fourth-round run in New York last year," Onorato said. "A 2-2 record against Alcaraz shows he's not intimidated by the moment. Lefty serve, aggressive mindset: if he stays hot, he's dangerous."

Ben Shelton (+2700)

"Shelton's raw power and swagger always make him a wild card," Onorato said. "At 21-7 on hard courts this year and fresh off a Toronto semifinal, the American is peaking at the right time. His serve is a weapon, and he thrives in front of a home crowd. Don't be surprised if he's still standing in week two."

