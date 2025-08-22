The US Open officially kicks off on Aug. 24 with the first round matches for the men and women's tournaments. The US Open is the final Grand Slam event of the year and one of the most anticipated tournaments on the tennis calendar.

Last year's tournaments were won by Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner and both will be in action as No. 1 seeds this year.

Sabalenka is currently +285 to repeat as champion, second only to Iga Swiatek at +240. Sinner, meanwhile is favored to repeat at +110, slightly ahead of rival Carlos Alcaraz at +175. With some of those odds in mind, let's take a look at some of the best betting options to consider in both the men's and women's tournaments this year in New York.

Top US Open men's bets

Name the Finalists: Jannik Sinner vs. Carlos Alcaraz (-110) -- The odds aren't exactly juicy here, but that's because Sinner vs. Alcaraz in a Grand Slam final has become something of a formality. There are some concerns surrounding Sinner after he withdrew from his Cincinnati Open final against Alcaraz, citing illness. But there's been enough time for Sinner, a high-level athlete with the best possible resources at his disposal, to recover. Alcaraz is as dynamic as Sinner, and it would be pretty shocking for either man to come up short of making the finals.

3rd Quarter Winner: Novak Djokovic (+140) -- Djokovic is certainly on the downside of his career, but he's still extremely good and consistently competitive outside of when he has to face the likes of Sinner and Alcaraz. The next most likely man to win Djokovic's quarter is Taylor Fritz at +330, with Holger Rune at +700 behind them. Djokovic holds a 10-0 head-to-head record against Fritz, including three wins at Grand Slam events. Djokovic is also 4-2 head-to-head with Rune, including winning their three most recent meetings. We're liking one more run to the semifinals for Djokovic.

Winner: Carlos Alcaraz (+175) -- Ignoring the Cincinnati Open situation for Sinner entirely, we still like Alcaraz here. The pair have met seven times since 2024, with Alcaraz holding a 6-1 record in those matches. That includes three hard court wins (Sinner's lone win was on grass at this year's Wimbledon). Sinner is the favorite to win the tournament at +110, but we're riding with history and recent head-to-head results to get the better odds on Alcaraz.

Top US Open women's bets

Winner: Mirra Andreeva (+1100) -- We need to mix in at least one pick at longer odds, and Andreeva fits the bill. Andreeva has a very soft path to the semifinals, with no one in her quarter who should be able to push her until potentially Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals. Pegula has a tendency to get in her own way, however, which is why she is +400 to win the quarter to +300 for Andreeva despite being the higher seed. Once things get to the semifinals, Andreeva would have to play great tennis, but she's capable of doing so and is worth a small play at +1100.

4th Quarter Winner: Iga Swiatek (-165) -- Swiatek is the favorite to win the entire tournament at +240, as such, it makes plenty of sense to get a good price on her to simply reach the semifinals. Amanda Anisimova is the toughest challenge in Swiatek's quarter of the bracket, and as good as Anisimova is when playing her best game, it's impossible to erase the image of Swiatek absolutely thrashing her in the Wimbledon finals. Swiatek hasn't always been at her best on hard courts but things are set up nicely for her to win her quarter, if not the entire tournament.

"Big Three vs. The Field" (-185) -- The "Big Three" in this bet at DraftKings are Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff. Those are the three favorites to win the tournament and also the three most recent women to win the US Open. Getting all three bundled together at better than -200 is an absolute steal. Bundling this bet with a longer shot like Andreeva feels like the right path to success.