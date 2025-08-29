The US Open is again shattering the record for the largest prize pool in tennis history. The 2025 edition of the tournament features $90 million in total money up for grabs, a 20% increase from the $75 million pool for the 2024 tournament.

The $90 million figure places the US Open well ahead of the prize pools for the three other Grand Slam events.

Singles winners will take home $5 million, while winning doubles teams will make $1 million. Last year's singles winners, Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka, made $3.6 million for their victories.

DraftKings currently lists Sinner (+110) as the slight favorite over Alcaraz (+185) on the men's side, while Sabalenka (+250) and Iga Swiatek (+330) lead the women's field.

The action is well underway in Flushing, New York, with all the top seeds cruising into the third round. But now is when the contenders typically separate themselves from the pack and Sinner, Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev and more will look to do just that in crucial matchups to reach the Round of 16 this weekend.

How much is the US Open payout money?

The men's and women's singles winners this year will take home a prize of $5 million. Reaching the semifinals guarantees a seven-figure payday at $1.26 million.

Simply reaching the start of the tournament at all is a six-figure payday at $110,000.

Let's take a look at the overall prize money package for the singles tournaments at the 2025 US Open.

Round Prize money Champion $5,000,000 Finalist $2,500,000 Semifinalist $1,260,000 Quarterfinalist $660,000 Round of 16 $400,000 Round of 32 $237,000 Round of 64 $154,000 Round of 128 $110,000

And here's a look at the doubles payouts. Mixed doubles payouts only go to the Round of 16.