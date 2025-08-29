2025 US Open tennis payouts, prize money: $90 million in total money up for grabs in largest prize pool ever
The men's and women's singles winners will take home a $5 million prize
The US Open is again shattering the record for the largest prize pool in tennis history. The 2025 edition of the tournament features $90 million in total money up for grabs, a 20% increase from the $75 million pool for the 2024 tournament.
The $90 million figure places the US Open well ahead of the prize pools for the three other Grand Slam events.
Singles winners will take home $5 million, while winning doubles teams will make $1 million. Last year's singles winners, Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka, made $3.6 million for their victories.
DraftKings currently lists Sinner (+110) as the slight favorite over Alcaraz (+185) on the men's side, while Sabalenka (+250) and Iga Swiatek (+330) lead the women's field.
The action is well underway in Flushing, New York, with all the top seeds cruising into the third round. But now is when the contenders typically separate themselves from the pack and Sinner, Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev and more will look to do just that in crucial matchups to reach the Round of 16 this weekend.
How much is the US Open payout money?
The men's and women's singles winners this year will take home a prize of $5 million. Reaching the semifinals guarantees a seven-figure payday at $1.26 million.
Simply reaching the start of the tournament at all is a six-figure payday at $110,000.
Let's take a look at the overall prize money package for the singles tournaments at the 2025 US Open.
|Round
|Prize money
Champion
$5,000,000
Finalist
$2,500,000
Semifinalist
$1,260,000
Quarterfinalist
$660,000
Round of 16
$400,000
Round of 32
$237,000
Round of 64
$154,000
Round of 128
$110,000
And here's a look at the doubles payouts. Mixed doubles payouts only go to the Round of 16.
|Round
|Prize money
Champions
$1,000,000
Finalists
$500,000
Semifinalists
$250,000
Quarterfinalists
$125,000
Round of 16
$75,000
Round of 32
$45,000
Round of 128
$30,000