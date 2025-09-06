The US Open is again shattering the record for the largest prize pool in tennis history. The 2025 edition of the tournament features $90 million in total money up for grabs, a 20% increase from the $75 million pool for the 2024 tournament.

The $90 million figure places the US Open well ahead of the prize pools for the three other Grand Slam events.

Aryna Sabalenka took home the prize in the women's singles competition on Saturday, defeating American Amanda Anisimova for the championship. Sabalenka's efforts were rewarded with a $5 million prize for first place. Anisimova, in her second straight grand slam final, earned $2.5 million for her work over the last two weeks. A year ago, Sabalenka earned roughly $3.6 million for her win in the final over American Jessica Pegula.

On Sunday, the top two men's players in the world Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, will battle it out for the same prize amount. The two have dominated the tournament this year -- and the previous two grand slams -- leading to a third consecutive meeting for a grand slam title. Alcaraz won the first at the French Open before Sinner got his revenge at Wimbledon.

How much is the US Open payout money?

The men's and women's singles winners this year will take home a prize of $5 million. Reaching the semifinals guarantees a seven-figure payday at $1.26 million.

Simply reaching the start of the tournament at all is a six-figure payday at $110,000. Anyone who moves on to the Round of 64 receives $154,000, and Round of 32 participants get $237,000.

Let's take a look at the overall prize money package for the singles tournaments at the 2025 US Open.