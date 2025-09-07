The US Open has again shattered the record for the largest prize pool in tennis history. The 2025 edition of the tournament featured $90 million in total money up for grabs, a 20% increase from the $75 million pool over last year's event.

The $90 million figure places the US Open well ahead of the prize pools for the three other Grand Slam events.

The top two players in the game met in the men's final Sunday afternoon, and Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner to take home the $5 million prize. Sinner will leave New York with $2.5 million for his efforts. With the victory, Alcaraz extends his career record over Sinner to 8-3, and also captured the bragging rights between both men who were meeting in a third consecutive grand slam final. Alcaraz won the first at the French Open before Sinner got his revenge at Wimbledon.

On the women's side, Aryna Sabalenka took home the top prize on Saturday, defeating American Amanda Anisimova for the championship. Sabalenka's efforts were rewarded with a $5 million prize for first place. Anisimova, in her second straight grand slam final, earned $2.5 million for her work over the last two weeks. A year ago, Sabalenka earned roughly $3.6 million for her win in the final over American Jessica Pegula.

How much is the US Open payout money?

The men's and women's singles winners this year will take home a prize of $5 million. Reaching the semifinals guarantees a seven-figure payday at $1.26 million.

Simply reaching the start of the tournament at all is a six-figure payday at $110,000. Anyone who moves on to the Round of 64 receives $154,000, and Round of 32 participants get $237,000.

Let's take a look at the overall prize money package for the singles tournaments at the 2025 US Open.