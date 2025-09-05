The US Open is again shattering the record for the largest prize pool in tennis history. The 2025 edition of the tournament features $90 million in total money up for grabs, a 20% increase from the $75 million pool for the 2024 tournament.

The $90 million figure places the US Open well ahead of the prize pools for the three other Grand Slam events.

Singles winners will take home $5 million, while winning doubles teams will make $1 million. Last year's singles winners, Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka, made $3.6 million for their victories.

Prior to the start of the tournament, DraftKings listed Sinner (+110) as the slight favorite over Carlos Alcaraz (+185) on the men's side, while Sabalenka (+250) and Iga Swiatek (+330) lead the women's field.

Sinner and Alcaraz are both still alive and in semifinal matches on Friday to set up a rematch of the finals of the French Open and Wimbledon. Swiatek was eliminated by American Amanda Anisimova in the quarterfinals.

Anisimova will face Sabalenka in the finals on Saturday.

How much is the US Open payout money?

The men's and women's singles winners this year will take home a prize of $5 million. Reaching the semifinals guarantees a seven-figure payday at $1.26 million.

Simply reaching the start of the tournament at all is a six-figure payday at $110,000. Anyone who moves on to the Round of 64 receives $154,000, and Round of 32 participants get $237,000.

Let's take a look at the overall prize money package for the singles tournaments at the 2025 US Open.