The US Open is again shattering the record for the largest prize pool in tennis history. The 2025 edition of the tournament features $90 million in total money up for grabs, a 20% increase from the $75 million pool for the 2024 tournament.

The $90 million figure places the US Open well ahead of the prize pools for the three other Grand Slam events.

Singles winners will take home $5 million, while winning doubles teams will make $1 million.

Last year's singles winners, Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka, made $3.6 million for their victories.

The US Open kicks off on Aug. 19 with the mixed doubles tournament. This year's format has fulfilled the USTA's goal of attracting top singles players to play mixed doubles, with 14 teams currently confirmed for the field. As with the men's and women's doubles prize pools, the winning team in the mixed doubles will make $1 million.

No. 1 Jannik Sinner and No. 11 Emma Navarro

No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 33 Emma Raducanu

No. 3 Alexander Zverev and No. 20 Belinda Bencic

No. 4 Taylor Fritz and No. 12 Elena Rybakina

No. 5 Jack Draper and No. 10 Paula Badosa

No. 6 Novak Djokovic and No. 40 Olga Danilovic

No. 7 Ben Shelton and Taylor Townsend (No. 1 in doubles)

No. 9 Holger Rune and No. 7 Amanda Anisimova

No. 12 Francis Tiafoe and No. 8 Madison Keys

No. 13 Casper Ruud and No. 3 Iga Swiatek

No. 14 Daniil Medvedev and No. 5 Mirra Andreeva

No. 15 Tommy Paul and No. 4 Jessica Pegula

Reilly Opelka and Venus Williams

Andrea Vavassori and Sara Errani

The first round of the singles tournaments begins on Aug. 24, with the women's final on Sept. 6 and the men's final Sept. 7.

DraftKings currently lists Sinner (+110) as the slight favorite over Alcaraz (+185) on the men's side, while Aryna Sabalenka (+250) and Iga Swiatek (+330) lead the women's field.

How much is the US Open payout money?

The men's and women's singles winners this year will take home a prize of $5 million. Reaching the semifinals guarantees a seven-figure payday at $1.26 million.

Simply reaching the start of the tournament at all is a six-figure payday at $110,000.

Let's take a look at the overall prize money package for the singles tournaments at the 2025 US Open.

Round Prize money Champion $5,000,000 Finalist $2,500,000 Semifinalist $1,260,000 Quarterfinalist $660,000 Round of 16 $400,000 Round of 32 $237,000 Round of 64 $154,000 Round of 128 $110,000

And here's a look at the doubles payouts. Mixed doubles payouts only go to the Round of 16.