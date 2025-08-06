2025 US Open tennis prize money, payouts: $90 million in total money up for grabs in largest prize pool ever
The men's and women's singles winners will take home a $5 million prize
The US Open is again shattering the record for the largest prize pool in tennis history. The 2025 edition of the tournament features $90 million in total money up for grabs, a 20% increase from the $75 million pool for the 2024 tournament.
The $90 million figure places the US Open well ahead of the prize pools for the three other Grand Slam events.
Singles winners will take home $5 million, while winning doubles teams will make $1 million.
Last year's singles winners, Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka, made $3.6 million for their victories.
The US Open kicks off on Aug. 19 with the mixed doubles tournament. This year's format has fulfilled the USTA's goal of attracting top singles players to play mixed doubles, with 14 teams currently confirmed for the field. As with the men's and women's doubles prize pools, the winning team in the mixed doubles will make $1 million.
- No. 1 Jannik Sinner and No. 11 Emma Navarro
- No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 33 Emma Raducanu
- No. 3 Alexander Zverev and No. 20 Belinda Bencic
- No. 4 Taylor Fritz and No. 12 Elena Rybakina
- No. 5 Jack Draper and No. 10 Paula Badosa
- No. 6 Novak Djokovic and No. 40 Olga Danilovic
- No. 7 Ben Shelton and Taylor Townsend (No. 1 in doubles)
- No. 9 Holger Rune and No. 7 Amanda Anisimova
- No. 12 Francis Tiafoe and No. 8 Madison Keys
- No. 13 Casper Ruud and No. 3 Iga Swiatek
- No. 14 Daniil Medvedev and No. 5 Mirra Andreeva
- No. 15 Tommy Paul and No. 4 Jessica Pegula
- Reilly Opelka and Venus Williams
- Andrea Vavassori and Sara Errani
The first round of the singles tournaments begins on Aug. 24, with the women's final on Sept. 6 and the men's final Sept. 7.
DraftKings currently lists Sinner (+110) as the slight favorite over Alcaraz (+185) on the men's side, while Aryna Sabalenka (+250) and Iga Swiatek (+330) lead the women's field.
How much is the US Open payout money?
The men's and women's singles winners this year will take home a prize of $5 million. Reaching the semifinals guarantees a seven-figure payday at $1.26 million.
Simply reaching the start of the tournament at all is a six-figure payday at $110,000.
Let's take a look at the overall prize money package for the singles tournaments at the 2025 US Open.
|Round
|Prize money
Champion
$5,000,000
Finalist
$2,500,000
Semifinalist
$1,260,000
Quarterfinalist
$660,000
Round of 16
$400,000
Round of 32
$237,000
Round of 64
$154,000
Round of 128
$110,000
And here's a look at the doubles payouts. Mixed doubles payouts only go to the Round of 16.
|Round
|Prize money
Champions
$1,000,000
Finalists
$500,000
Semifinalists
$250,000
Quarterfinalists
$125,000
Round of 16
$75,000
Round of 32
$45,000
Round of 128
$30,000