The 2025 US Open women's tournament begins on Sunday, marking the final grand slam of the season. There have been first-time winners in the first three slams of the year, as Madison Keys won the Australian Open, Coco Gauff won the French Open and Iga Swiatek won Wimbledon. None of them had won those respective tournaments, but Gauff (2023) and Swiatek (2022) are both former US Open champions. Swiatek (+240) sits atop the 2025 US Open women's odds, followed by defending champion Aryna Sabalenka (+310) and Gauff (+1100).

Other former champions like Naomi Osaka (+2200) and Emma Raducanu (+3300) have both generated momentum recently as well. SportsLine tennis expert Jose Onorato has identified Sabalenka as his best bet for the tournament, but he also likes several longshots. Before locking in any 2025 US Open women's bets, you'll want to see what players Onorato is targeting leading into the tournament. You can also find Onorato's US Open men's picks here. Bet on the US Open at DraftKings, where you can get $200 in bonus bets instantly + $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket with the latest DraftKings promo code:

Onorato has gone 168-106-8 (+107.12 units) on his best bets since 2022. He correctly called Iga Swiatek (-160) in the 2024 French Open, Coco Gauff (+700) in the 2025 French Open and Swiatek (+1200) at 2025 Wimbledon.

Anyone who has used the latest sportsbook promos to follow his sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites. The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is now giving users a $100 No Sweat Bet on every "game day", which is any NFL or college football weekend through October. Claim that offer here:

Best futures bets for the 2025 women's US Open:

Aryna Sabalenka (+350) -- best bet



Iga Świątek (+240)



Mirra Andreeva (+1100)

Victoria Mboko (+2500)



Aryna Sabalenka (+350)

"Sabalenka continues to be the most reliable elite performer at major championships. Her two finals appearances this season showcase her current form, and her aggressive baseline game thrives on the quick courts of New York," Onorato said. "The Belarusian's improved serve consistency gives her the foundation to weather difficult moments, while her physical style matches the tournament's demands perfectly. When her mental game stays locked in, few players can match her ceiling." You can find this price at FanDuel Sportsbook, which is offering new users the chance to bet $5 and get $300 if their first bet wins with the latest FanDuel Sportsbook promo code.

Iga Świątek (+240)

"While hardly a traditional longshot, Swiatek represents interesting value given her US Open history," Onorato said. "The world No. 1's recent tactical adjustments, including more aggressive court positioning, suggest she's addressing the hard court challenges that have limited her success in New York. Her proven ability to dominate once she finds rhythm makes her dangerous if she navigates the early rounds cleanly." This futures bet is also available at FanDuel, where you can bet $5 and get $300 if your first bet wins.

Mirra Andreeva (+1100)

"The Russian teenager's rapid ascent continues with impressive wins over elite competition this season, including victories against both Swiatek and Rybakina," Onorato said. "Andreeva's tactical maturity and point construction skills exceed her years, while her composure in pressure situations has already been tested at the highest level. A favorable draw could see her make serious noise." FanDuel once again has the best price:

Victoria Mboko (+2200)

"Canada's rising star has generated significant buzz during the North American hard court swing. The 18-year-old combines raw power with surprising court awareness, and her fearless approach against top-tier opponents suggests she won't be intimidated by the moment," Onorato said. "Her aggressive style aligns perfectly with US Open conditions, making this an intriguing lottery ticket play." bet365 offers new users the chance to bet $5 and get $150 instantly via this bet365 bonus code:

More 2025 US Open picks

You've seen Onorato's top futures bets for the 2025 US Open women's draw. Now, get access to the exclusive SportsLine Discord, where Onorato and Blake Von Hagen (+25.4u this year) share daily tennis best bets and analysis. Click here to join SportsLine and link your account with Discord.