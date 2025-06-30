The first round of the 138th Wimbledon begins on Monday, providing fans with ample opportunities for 2025 Wimbledon betting. Novak Djokovic is seeking to tie Roger Federer's men's singles record of eight Wimbledon titles, but it's Carlos Alcaraz who enters Wimbledon 2025 as the betting favorite. On the women's side, Aryna Sabalenka is listed as the +250 favorite. Bettors can check out the latest 2025 Wimbledon promotions being offered at top sportsbooks below, along with a quick look at who has the shortest odds to win the men's and women's tournaments.

Where to bet on Wimbledon 2025

Here are the best sportsbook promos that new sports bettors can use for Wimbledon.

Brand Promo CBS promo code FanDuel Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required DraftKings Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets instantly None required Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets None required BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings your next 10 bets CBSDYW bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

The DraftKings promo code, the FanDuel promo code and the bet365 bonus code all can net new bettors $150 in bonus bets after placing a first bet of at least $5. You have to win your first bet with FanDuel in order to get the bonus bets, while DraftKings and bet365 will award the bonus bets whether your first bet wins or loses.

The BetMGM promo code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code are giving out more potential bonus bets, but only if your initial wagers lose. BetMGM will match your first wager if it loses with up to $1,500 in bonus bets. Fanatics will cover up a first bet (if it loses) of up to $100 each day for your first 10 days with the sportsbook, for up to a grand total of $1,000.

There's also the Caesars Sportsbook promo code, where you can potentially double your winnings with 10 100% profit boost tokens after making a first bet of at least $1.

2025 Wimbledon preview

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner clashed in an epic five-set title match at the French Open, and these two stars are the betting favorites to win Wimbledon at FanDuel. Alcaraz is the betting favorite at +110 (risk $100 to win $110), followed by Sinner at +195. Novak Djokovic, who has won seven Wimbledons in his legendary career, has the third-shortest odds at +650. Jack Draper is fourth at +1700, and no other men's player has odds shorter than +2800.

The women's side is more open, though there's still a sizable gap between Aryna Sabalenka (+250) and the second favorite, Elena Rybakina (+700). Coco Gauff is coming off her first French Open title and will try to do the same at Wimbledon at +850. Four other women have odds of +1700 or better — Iga Swiatek (+900), Mirra Andreeva (+1400), Marketa Vondrousova (+1500) and Madison Keys (+1700).

Responsible gaming

Every bettor needs to learn and understand responsible gaming, especially when it comes to betting within your means and not trying to chase previous losses. The best sportsbooks also offer tools to help out bettors in that regard, such as time limits and wager limits. There are also national resources available, including The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous and 1-800-GAMBLER. Some platforms, like DraftKings and BetMGM, also have a live chat function where users can contact customer support, which is available 24/7.