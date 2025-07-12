Two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will go for his third straight Wimbledon men's singles title when he faces World No. 1 Jannik Sinner on Sunday morning. Alcaraz has won five straight meetings in the rivalry, including an epic comeback in the French Open final last month. The Spaniard is coming off a four-set win over American Taylor Fritz, while Sinner beat seven-time champion Novak Djokovic in straight sets in the other semifinal. This is the first Wimbledon final for Sinner, who won the Australian Open at the beginning of the year.

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner will begin at approximately 11 a.m. ET on Sunday on Centre Court in London. Sinner is the -111 favorite (risk $111 to win $100) in the latest Sinner vs. Alcaraz odds, while Alcaraz is the -108 underdog (risk $108 to win $100). The over/under for total games is 41.5, with Sinner favored by 0.5 games. Before you make any Alcaraz vs. Sinner picks or 2025 Wimbledon predictions, you need to see what tennis expert Jose Onorato has to say.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, who wound up being one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis betting picks. He studies current form, players' tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach has helped Onorato go 168-106-8 (+107.12 units) at sportsbooks and on betting apps since 2022. He correctly called Sinner in the 2024 US Open (+320) and the 2025 Australian Open (+160), and he also nailed Carlos Alcaraz (+130) in the 2025 French Open.

Why Sinner can cover

Sinner showed some signs of an emotional hangover following the French Open final, as he lost to Alexander Bublik in Halle and was on track to lose to Dimitrov in the fourth round of Wimbledon. However, he was given a second chance when Dimitrov suffered an injury, and he has taken full advantage of the opportunity. Sinner beat an in-form Ben Shelton and seven-time champion Djokovic in straight sets, limiting his time on court before the final.

The Italian became the second-youngest player in history to reach the final at all four Grand Slams, achieving that feat at a younger age than any of the Big Three and Alcaraz. He now has a chance to avenge his French Open loss just one month later. Sinner has won the last three hard-court majors, and he has showed improvement on grass this week. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why Alcaraz can cover

Alcaraz has not only won two straight Wimbledon titles, but he has also proven to be a tricky matchup for Sinner. The Spaniard has won five straight matches against Sinner, and his French Open comeback could become a major mental hurdle for Sinner on Sunday. Alcaraz has been the only player to beat Sinner in his last nine championship matches, as Sinner won the other six.

While Sinner is dealing with immense pressure after the French Open, Alcaraz has been relaxed and happy on court. He can have dips throughout matches, but he knows when to turn it on and find his best level. Alcaraz is 14-1 in the deciding set of best-of-five matches, so he will have an edge if this goes to a final set. See who to back at SportsLine.

