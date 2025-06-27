Wimbledon 2025 begins on Monday, and the men's draw is headlined by Carlos Alcaraz, who is looking to continue his historic run. He's won back-to-back French Opens, and now he's looking for his third straight Wimbledon title after winning in 2023 and 2024. The latest 2025 Wimbledon odds via FanDuel list him as the +115 favorite (risk $100 to win $115) to win it all this year. He is followed by Jannik Sinner (+200), Novak Djokovic (+650) and Jack Draper (+1800). Every other player is listed at higher than +3000. Before making any 2025 Wimbledon picks on the men's side, you need to see who SportsLine tennis Jose Onorato is backing.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bets. He studies current form, players' tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach has helped Onorato go 168-106-9 (+107.12 units) since 2022. He correctly called Jannik Sinner in the 2024 U.S. Open (+320) and the 2025 Australian Open (+160). He's coming off a 2025 French Open where he called Carlos Alcaraz (+130) as his best bet to win on the men's side, and Coco Gauff (+700) as one of his longshot picks on the women's side.

Now, Onorato has scrutinized the latest Wimbledon 2025 odds and released his coveted best bets to win it all. He's sharing all his picks and analysis at SportsLine. And if you're a new user, be sure to see the latest FanDuel promo code, DraftKings promo code and BetMGM promo code to get even more value.

Top 2025 Wimbledon men's predictions

One surprise: Onorato is fading Djokovic, despite his elite track record at Wimbledon. He's a seven-time winner, with his last victory here coming in 2022.

"Don't let the resume blind you to the current reality: Djokovic hasn't looked himself all season," Onorato told SportsLine. "He pulled out of Rome, was outplayed in Paris, and his movement and stamina haven't been there consistently. At 37, the margins are thinner, and on grass -- where young players like Alcaraz and Draper are surging -- he feels like a fade, especially at this price." You can see who Onorato backs here.

How to make 2025 Wimbledon men's picks

Onorato has revealed his best best and list of longshots to target, which include a couple players going off at over 30-1. He's only sharing his analysis, and all of his Wimbledon picks and best bets, at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2025 Wimbledon, and which longshots could take the crown? Visit SportsLine now to see Onorato's bets for the 2025 Wimbledon men's tournament, all from the renowned tennis expert who returned more than 107 units on his tennis picks since 2022, and find out.

2025 Wimbledon odds, top contenders

See Wimbledon picks at SportsLine

Carlos Alcaraz +115

Jannik Sinner +200

Novak Djokovic +650

Jack Draper +1800

Alexander Zverev +3400

Alexander Bublik +3700

Daniil Medvedev +4700

Taylor Fritz +5000

Jiri Lehecka +5500

Lorenzo Musetti +8500

Ben Shelton +9500

Jakub Mensik +9500

Tommy Paul +11000

Alex De Minaur +11000

Holger Rune +11000

Matteo Berrettini +12000

Joao Fonseca +14000

Hubert Hurkacz +16000

Stefanos Tsitsipas +16000

Felix Auger Aliassime +19000

Andrey Rublev +21000

Ugo Humbert +23000

Cameron Norrie +23000

Frances Tiafoe +25000

Grigor Dimitrov +28000

Gabriel Diallo +30000