Seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic will face World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the 2025 Wimbledon semifinals on Friday morning. It will be their second straight meeting in a Grand Slam semifinal, as Sinner picked up a 3-0 win in the French Open last month. The Italian advanced in the fourth round this week when Grigor Dimitrov retired due to a pectoral injury, and he took care of business against Ben Shelton in the quarterfinals. Djokovic is making his 14th semifinal appearance at Wimbledon, surpassing Roger Federer's mark of 13.

Novak Djokovic vs. Jannik Sinner will begin at approximately 11 a.m. ET on Friday at Centre Court in London. Sinner is the -215 favorite (risk $215 to win $100) in the latest Sinner vs. Djokovic odds, while Djokovic is the +175 underdog (risk $100 to win $175). The over/under for total games is 39.5, with Sinner favored by 3.5 games. Before you make any Djokovic vs. Sinner picks or 2025 Wimbledon predictions, you need to see what tennis expert Jose Onorato has to say.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis betting picks. He studies current form, players' tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach has helped Onorato go 168-106-8 (+107.12 units) at sportsbooks and on betting apps since 2022. He correctly called Sinner in the 2024 US Open (+320) and the 2025 Australian Open (+160), and he also nailed Carlos Alcaraz (+130) in the 2025 French Open.

Why Sinner can cover

Sinner appeared to be on the ropes against Dimitrov, trailing 2-0 in that match while also dealing with an elbow injury. He ultimately advanced when Dimitrov retired, and he overcame any elbow issues in his 3-0 win over Shelton. The World No. 1 is making his fourth straight Grand Slam semifinal appearance, becoming the youngest player since Rafael Nadal (2009) to achieve that feat.

He has won all three of his previous semifinals in straight sets, with the latest example being his win over Djokovic in the French Open. Aside from his win over Dimitrov, Sinner has not dropped a set in this tournament. Djokovic appears to be dealing with some sort of injury that he suffered at the end of his quarterfinal win, giving Sinner an excellent opportunity to reach another Grand Slam final.

Why Djokovic can cover

Djokovic is continuing to defy logic at his age, displaying a remarkable level of tennis in most of his matches over the last two weeks. Wimbledon remains his best chance to win another Grand Slam, as he has an edge over players like Sinner on this surface. While Djokovic is making his 14th semifinal appearance at Wimbledon, Sinner has never reached the final at this event.

Sinner's lone semifinal appearance at the All England Club came in 2023 against Djokovic, when the Serbian won in straight sets. Djokovic is aiming for his eighth Wimbledon title and has never lost to Sinner on grass. If Sinner does not bring his best level, Djokovic will be prepared to take advantage.

How to make Djokovic vs. Sinner picks

