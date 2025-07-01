Taking home the trophy at Wimbledon is the dream of every tennis player, but with that trophy comes big money. The 2025 tournament, which begins on June 30, saw an 8% increase in total prize money from last year's tournament.

Payouts in tennis tournaments are determined by the round competitors reach before elimination -- or winning the championship. Going out in the opening round of 128 means walking away with $90,744, while picking up a single win guarantees at least $136,117, and so on. This makes every match significant for the men and women involved.

Carlos Alcaraz, who is coming off a dramatic French Open victory, looks to win Wimbledon for a third consecutive year, having taken down the title in 2023 and 2024. Alcaraz heads into the tournament as the favorite at +120, slightly ahead of rival Jannik Sinner at +190.

On the women's side, the odds are against a repeat from 2024 winner Barbora Krejcikova. Krejcikova entered last year's tournament as the 31 seed and took down the tournament with a win over Jasmine Paolini. The odds of a repeat are listed at +4000. Aryna Sabalenka is the clear betting favorite at +240.

How much is the Wimbledon payout money?

The men's and women's singles winners this year will take home a prize of roughly $4.1 million. Reaching the semifinals guarantees a seven-figure payday at just over $1 million.

Let's take a look at the overall prize money package for the singles tournaments at the 2025 Wimbledon tournament.

Round Prize money Champion $4,124,760 Finalist $2,089,878 Semifinalist $1,065,563 Quarterfinalist $549,968 Round of 16 $329,980 Round of 32 $208,987 Round of 64 $136,117 Round of 128 $90,744

