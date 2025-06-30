The 2025 Wimbledon men's first round schedule continues on Tuesday with 32 matches after several shocking upsets on Monday. Seven-time champion Novak Djokovic, who won four consecutive titles from 2018 to 2022, faces Alexandre Muller during Tuesday's slate. Djokovic's only losses at Wimbledon in recent years have come against Carlos Alcaraz in the finals of the last two editions. He is a heavy -8000 favorite (risk $8,000 to win $100) to defeat Muller, while World No. 1 Jannik Sinner is -10000 against Luca Nardi. There are various Wimbledon props to choose from in both of those matches, and new customers can use a Caesars Sportsbook promo code to add boosts to their Wimbledon bets.

Other players to keep an eye on include Ben Shelton (-345) vs. Alex Bolt and Jack Draper (-10000) vs. Sebastian Baez. With Wimbledon odds available for every match at sportsbooks, SportsLine tennis expert Blake Von Hagen can help you find value to add to your tennis picks. His picks can also help new users take advantage of sportsbook promos like the latest BetMGM promo code and DraftKings promo code.

Von Hagen is 22-10 (+9.15u) on his best bets in 2025. Now, he has revealed his picks for some of the Wimbledon matches on Tuesday. These three picks can be parlayed for +551 odds and would win over $500 on a $100 bet.

Best Tuesday Wimbledon picks:

Johannus Monday/Tommy Paul Over 16.5 aces (-116)

Jannik Sinner/Luca Nardi Over 11.5 aces (-110)

Reilly Opelka/Alexander Shevchenko Over 34.5 aces (-120)

Parlay these picks for +551 odds (odds subject to change)

Johannus Monday/Tommy Paul Over 16.5 aces (-116)

Aces were flying during lightning fast conditions on Monday due to record-setting heat, and the forecast is calling for similar conditions on Tuesday before things cool down on Wednesday. This provides an excellent opportunity to capitalize on the conditions before oddsmakers adjust. Johannus Monday is getting set for the first main-draw ATP match of his career. The former No. 1-ranked NCAA star just had 11 aces against Christopher O'Connell in Eastborne after finishing with 10 against Arthur Rinderknech in London, which were both qualifying matches. Monday also allowed 20 combined aces in those matches, and Paul is a strong spot server when the opportunity presents itself. FanDuel Sportsbook has the best price for this prop, and a FanDuel promo code can give you even more value.

Jannik Sinner/Luca Nardi Over 11.5 aces (-110)



Sinner might not be known for his serving, but he averaged 12.2 aces across five matches at Wimbledon last year. He had 10 aces in Halle against Yannick Hanfmann before losing to Alexander Bublik in a shocking upset. Nardi had eight aces in a 3-0 loss in the first round of this tournament last year, which was his Wimbledon debut. If he can add four of five aces on Tuesday, that should be plenty of cushion for this total. FanDuel has the best price for this prop as well.

Reilly Opelka/Alexander Shevchenko Over 34.5 aces (-120)

While this is a very high total, it is certainly attainable for Opelka, who ranks second on the ATP Tour in aces per match. He has reached double digit aces in four straight matches, including a whopping 21 in a two-set match against Camilo Ugo Carabelli in London. Opelka faced Shevchenko in Dallas earlier this year, with the two players combining for 26 aces in just two sets. That is a similar court speed to this one, and the conditions are ideal on Tuesday. It wouldn't be shocking if they went over this number in three sets, but it is expected to go at least four sets. You can find this prop at FanDuel.

More Wimbledon picks for Tuesday

You've seen Von Hagen's picks for several matches on Tuesday. Now, get even more tennis picks at SportsLine.