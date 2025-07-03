The 2025 Wimbledon men's draw features 16 matches on Thursday, with World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in action against unseeded Aleksandar Vukic on Centre Court. Sinner is a -10000 favorite in the 2025 Wimbledon odds, as he tries to avoid becoming the latest Wimbledon upset. Novak Djokovic has reached the final in six straight editions of this event, and he is a -3500 favorite against unseeded Dan Evans on Thursday. No. 4 seed Jack Draper will face former Wimbledon finalist Marin Cilic, so there is no shortage of star power during the Thursday Wimbledon schedule. There are various Wimbledon props to choose from in every match, and new customers can use a Caesars Sportsbook promo code to add boosts to their Wimbledon bets.

Americans Marcos Giron, Brandon Nakashima, Reilly Opelka, Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton are all playing on Thursday as well.

Von Hagen is 23-12 (+8.05u) on his best bets in 2025. Now, he has revealed his picks for some of the Wimbledon matches on Thursday. These three picks can be parlayed for +553 odds and would win over $500 on a $100 bet.

Best Thursday Wimbledon picks:

Novak Djokovic Over 9.5 aces (+100)

Jack Draper/Marin Cilic Over 27.5 aces (-120)

Jannik Sinner Over 8.5 aces (-128)

Parlay these picks for +553 odds (odds subject to change)

Djokovic might not be known for hitting aces, but he is averaging 7.4 aces per match across all services over the last 52 weeks. Most of those matches have been best-of-3 format, and his average ticks up to 10.3 on grass during that same time period. He is coming off a phenomenal serving performance in the first round, as he racked up 22 aces in a 3-1 win over Alexandre Muller. Evans allowed eight aces in back-to-back two-set matches against Frances Tiafoe and Brandon Nakashima in London last month, and they have similar season-long ace numbers to Djokovic. Given the best-of-5 format, the Over is a strong play here.

Jack Draper/Marin Cilic Over 27.5 aces (-112)



Cilic ranked inside the top 10 on the ATP Tour in aces per match in 2021 and 2022 before being limited by injury since then. He has been putting up impressive numbers during the grass season, including a 16-ace performance in his 3-0 win in the first round of this event. Cilic also allowed 12 aces in that match, and Draper is among the top servers in the sport. The British No. 1 had two straight matches with 14 aces in London, and he cracked double digits before Sebastian Baez retired early in the third set on Tuesday.

Jannik Sinner Over 8.5 aces (-128)

Sinner went Over his ace total in his first-round win against Luca Nardi, finishing with 10 aces in a match that lasted less than two hours. He is averaging nearly eight aces per match across all surfaces, which is once again a deflated number due to all of the best-of-3 matches. The No. 1 seed is facing an opponent who gives up aces in bunches, as Vukic has allowed double-digit ace totals five times in nine grass-court matches this year. Several of those matches featured just two sets, so Sinner should have plenty of time to hit at least nine aces on Thursday.

More Wimbledon picks for Thursday

