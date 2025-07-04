The Wimbledon men's singles draw continues to feature shocking upsets, as No. 4 seed Jack Draper and No. 13 seed Tommy Paul were both eliminated as heavy favorites on Thursday. There are eight matches on the Friday Wimbledon schedule, concluding with two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz taking on unseeded German Jan-Lennard Struff. Alcaraz is a -3500 favorite (risk $3,500 to win $100) in the 2025 Wimbledon odds. Top-ranked American Taylor Fritz, who is the No. 5 seed in the tournament, is a -295 favorite against No. 26 seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. There are various Wimbledon props to choose from in every match, and new customers can use a Caesars Sportsbook promo code to add boosts to their Wimbledon bets.

Other matches taking place on Friday include No. 17 seed Karen Khachanov vs. Nuno Borges and 18-year-old Joao Fonceca vs. Nicolas Jarry. With Wimbledon odds available for every match at sportsbooks, SportsLine tennis expert Blake Von Hagen can help you find value to add to your tennis picks. His picks can also help new users take advantage of sportsbook promos like the latest BetMGM promo code and DraftKings promo code.

Von Hagen is 27-14 (+9.64u) on his best bets in 2025. Now, he has revealed his picks for some of the Wimbledon matches on Friday. These three picks can be parlayed for +485 odds and would win nearly $500 on a $100 bet.

Best Friday Wimbledon picks:

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Under 6.5 aces (-126)

Carlos Alcaraz/Jan-Lennard Struff Over 17.5 aces (-126)

Mattia Bellucci/Cam Norrie Under 24.5 aces (-122)

Parlay these picks for +485 odds (odds subject to change)

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Under 6.5 aces (-126)

Davidovich Fokina has already faced Fritz twice on fast surfaces this season, as they met in Delray Beach and Eastborne. The Spaniard had three total aces across four sets in those two matches, so he has had trouble getting his serve past the American. Fritz is coming off back-to-back matches against huge servers in Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and Gabriel Diallo, so this will be a welcomed change. Davidovich Fokina ranks outside the top 70 on the ATP Tour in aces per match (3.7) over the last 52 weeks. FanDuel Sportsbook has the best price for this prop, and a FanDuel promo code can give you even more value.

Carlos Alcaraz/Jan-Lennard Struff Over 17.5 aces (-126)



If this match looks anything like their last meeting at Wimbledon, this bet will be in good shape. They combined to hit a whopping 53 aces in London three years ago, as Alcaraz ultimately prevailed in a five-set first-round battle. He has faced Struff twice since then, but both of those meetings came on clay. Despite the slow surface, Struff racked up 10 aces against Alcaraz in Madrid last year. He has 28 total aces hit and 23 aces allowed through his first two matches this week, so the Over is the play. FanDuel has the best price for this prop as well.

Mattia Bellucci/Cam Norrie Under 24.5 aces (-122)

Bellucci is considered the big server in this matchup and has reached double digits in his first two matches of the tournament, but he ranks outside the top 30 on the ATP Tour in aces per match (7.6). He only had three against Norrie in three sets in Monte Carlo earlier this year, albeit on a slow surface. Norrie has hit 35 aces in his first two matches this week, but this is a spot to expect regression for a player who averages 4.7 aces per match and ranks outside the top 60 in that statistic. You can find this prop at FanDuel.

More Wimbledon picks for Friday

