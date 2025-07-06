The fourth round of 2025 Wimbledon begins on Sunday, with four men's singles matches and four women's singles matches taking place in London. Two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz headlines the men's side as he faces No. 14 seed Andrey Rublev. Alcaraz is a -1000 favorite (risk $1,000 to win $100) in the 2025 Wimbledon odds, while Rublev is a +600 underdog. On the women's side, No. 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka is a -455 favorite against No. 23 seed Elise Mertens. There are various Wimbledon props to choose from in both of those matches, and new customers can use a Caesars Sportsbook promo code to add boosts to their Wimbledon bets.

The other men's matches on Sunday include No. 17 Karen Khachanov (-280) vs. Kamil Majchrzak, No. 5 Taylor Fritz (-590) vs. Jordan Thompson and Cameron Norrie (-125) vs. Nicolas Jarry.

Von Hagen is 32-15 (+12.92u) on his best bets in 2025. Now, he has revealed his picks for some of the Wimbledon matches on Sunday. These three picks can be parlayed for +572 odds and would win nearly $600 on a $100 bet.

Best Sunday Wimbledon picks:

Aryna Sabalenka/Elise Mertens Under 9.5 aces (+100)

Sabalenka is known for her elite serving, but her ace numbers have actually not been overly impressive this year. She is only averaging 3.3 aces per match, and she has only had more than five in one of her grass-court matches this season. Mertens has finished with four or fewer aces in four of her last five matches. These two have squared off four times since the beginning of 2023, and they have gone Under 9.5 aces in all of those meetings. This is expected to be a 2-0 victory for Sabalenka, which would limit the amount of ace opportunities.

Nicolas Jarry/Cameron Norrie Under 31.5 aces (-120)

The conditions are expected to be on the slower side again on Sunday, as high humidity, moderate wind and cooler temperatures are in the forecast. There is also a significant chance of rain, so the roof could be closed and that would slow the surface down as well. Norrie racked up 35 aces in his first two matches of the tournament, but he came back to earth with six aces in his third-round win over Mattia Bellucci. Jarry has allowed eight or fewer aces in his four best-of-five matches in London (including the final round of qualifying), and his time on court is starting to become a factor. Anything less than a five-set match creates strong value on the Under.

Andrey Rublev/Carlos Alcaraz Under 23.5 aces (-120)

This is the first grand-slam meeting between these top-15 players, but they have met three times since 2022. They have both held each other to five aces or fewer on multiple occasions, and the slower conditions will benefit this prop as well. While Rublev has recorded double-digit aces in his first three matches, he did not have more than 14 in any of them. He is facing one of the toughest players to ace, so his total should be significantly lower on Sunday. Alcaraz ranks outside the top 50 on the ATP Tour in aces per match over the last 52 weeks, making this is a nice spot to play the Under.

