With two Grand Slam tournaments in the books for 2025, the tennis world eagerly awaits the start of Wimbledon on June 30. There are many intriguing questions as the men and women prepare to compete for the crown jewel of tennis.

On the men's side, the field is led by Carlos Alcaraz, who is attempting to win Wimbledon for an incredible third consecutive year and is the betting favorite at +120. Alcaraz defeated the legendary Novak Djokovic to capture his first Wimbledon crown in 2023 and won their finals rematch last year.

Alcaraz has incredible momentum entering this year's tournament, having won the French Open by outlasting Jannik Sinner in an all-time great final. The French Open victory was followed up with a successful open to grass court season as Alcaraz took down the Queen's Club Championships.

Djokovic is one of the most intriguing names in the men's draw. The legend has made six consecutive Wimbledon finals and rebounded from a run of bad form to win the Geneva Open (his 100th career title) before making the semifinals at Roland Garros. Djokovic has won Wimbledon seven times in his career, sitting just one back of Roger Federer's record of eight titles. He is the third betting favorite at +650 and has every possibility of making a deep run yet again.

As with any tournament, Sinner is a threat to run the table. Sinner has yet to win Wimbledon, but won last year's US Open and Australian Open and repeated in Australia in January. He sits at +200 to pick up his first Wimbledon title.

Sinner and Djokovic ended up on the same side of the draw, so the path for either to reach the finals may run through the other. Alcaraz received a much easier draw, where he will avoid Sinner and Djokovic outside of a potential meeting in the finals.

All eyes in London will be on Jack Draper as the hometown No. 4 seed looks to win this tournament and his first career Grand Slam. Draper's path to the finals is tough as he is situated on the same side of the draw as Sinner and Djokovic. Assuming expected results, Draper would meet the man who eliminated him in the French Open, Alexander Bublik, in the third round. Should he get past Bublik in that hypothetical showdown, Djokovic could be waiting in the quarterfinals and Sinner in the semifinals.

Despite that tricky situation, Draper is fourth in betting odds at +1800.

For all the intrigue of the men's tournament, the women's field feels far more open.

The favorite heading in is Aryna Sabalenka at +260. The world No. 1 has yet to reach the finals at Wimbledon, but has won three Grand Slam tournaments with the 2023 and 2024 Australian Open and the 2024 US Open. Sabalenka reached the finals at the Australian Open this year, where she lost to American Madison Keys, and the French Open, where she lost to Coco Gauff. The loss to Gauff saw Sabalenka struggle mentally, getting frustrated as the match went on and unforced errors piled up. She also attempted to place some blame on the "terrible" conditions in which the final was played.

Despite her tendency to get in her head when things start to break the wrong way, Sabalenka is a terror when on her game and is a deserved favorite to pick up her first Wimbledon title.

Gauff is +800 to win a second straight Grand Slam tournament. Even during her tremendous French Open run, Gauff's issues with inconsistent serves and forehands were on display. On the faster grass courts, the forehand trouble could be an even larger issue. Gauff has not advanced past the fourth round at Wimbledon in her career, so even making a deep run could be seen as an accomplishment for the American, especially after grass season kicked off with a straight-set loss to Wang Xinyu at the Berlin Tennis Open.

Sitting in the same area as Sabalenka and Gauff are Elena Rybakina (+600) and Iga Swiatek (+800). Swiatek has four French Open titles and one at the US Open. The past year has seen her stumble into poor form with shockingly bad results. She has found some recent momentum as she heads into Saturday's final at Bad Homburg against Jessica Pegula, having won her first three matches in straight sets.

Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champ, sports a career 19-3 record at Wimbledon, giving her the highest win rate in the field. The start of grass court season has been mediocre for Rybakina, being eliminated in the quarterfinals at both Queen's Club and Berlin. Still, Rybakina's game is built for Wimbledon, and she has proven that over the years.

All odds via DraftKings

2025 Wimbledon betting odds

Men's tournament Odds Carlos Alcaraz +120 Jannik Sinner +200 Novak Djokovic +650 Jack Draper +1800 Alexander Zverev +3000 Daniil Medvedev +4000 Alexander Bublik +4000 Taylor Fritz +5000 Jiri Lehecka +6000 Ben Shelton +10000 Women's tournament Odds Aryna Sabalenka +260 Elena Rybakina +600 Iga Swiatek +800 Coco Gauff +800 Mirra Andreeva +1600 Marketa Vondrousova +1600 Madison Keys +2000 Jessica Pegula +2500 Amanda Anisimova +3000 Jasmine Paolini +3000

2025 Wimbledon predictions

Men's tournament: How can you bet against Alcaraz? With two consecutive Wimbledon titles as well as the momentum of winning the French Open and Queen's Club, Alcaraz feels like a near lock to take down his third consecutive Wimbledon title. Alcaraz was also gifted a tremendous draw, where he will not see Sinner, Djokovic or Draper unless he faces one of them in the finals. It's a tremendous benefit for Alcaraz to have such a soft draw in a tournament where he's already the favorite and we're picking him because of all of those factors. Pick: Carlos Alcaraz (+120)

Women's tournament: Ignoring what the odds say, the women's field feels wide open this year. Sabalenka is a force but she is so often her own worst enemy. Swiatek may be coming into form at just the right time. Even at +2500, Jessica Pegula is very much in play with an aggressive style that translates well to grass. Maybe Gauff's French Open momentum carries her to her first Wimbledon title. There are too many live picks to get into, but we'll take the woman with the best Wimbledon winning percentage in the field with Elena Rybakina. Injuries have been an issue recently, but if she can stay healthy for a few weeks, she can pull off another Wimbledon title. Pick: Elena Rybakina (+600)

Longshot picks: We didn't mention world No. 6 Maddison Keys above, but she is a solid grass court player, even with middling results at the HSBC and Berlin this year. She is certainly worth a flyer at +2000 odds. For the men, we can dig deep to Alexander Bublik at +4000. He has the right kind of game to make a deep run despite a No. 30 world ranking and he proved that with a performance at the Terra Wortmann Open that saw him pick up wins over the likes of Sinner and Daniil Medvedev in winning the tournament. We especially like the prop of Bublik as the second quarter winner at +600.

