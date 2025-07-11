Taking home the trophy at Wimbledon is the dream of every tennis player, but with that trophy comes big money. The 2025 tournament saw an 8% increase in total prize money from last year's tournament.

Payouts in tennis tournaments are determined by the round competitors reach before elimination -- or winning the championship. Going out in the opening round of 128 means walking away with $90,744, while picking up a single win guarantees at least $136,117, and so on. This makes every match significant for the men and women involved.

The women's final is set and a $2 million difference between the champion and runner up is at stake. Five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek is set to take on American Amanda Anisimova as she makes her first appearance in a major final. Swiatek has never won at the All England Club as she looks for another leg of the career Grand Slam. Anisimova only previously reached one major semifinal and that came back in 2019 at the French Open.

The men's final is still to be determined with American Taylor Fritz taking on two-time reigning Wimbledon champ Carlos Alcaraz and World No. 1 Jannik Sinner battling 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic.

How much is the Wimbledon payout money?

The men's and women's singles winners this year will take home a prize of roughly $4.1 million. Reaching the semifinals guarantees a seven-figure payday at just over $1 million.

Let's take a look at the overall prize money package for the singles tournaments at the 2025 Wimbledon tournament.