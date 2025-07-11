2025 Wimbledon prize money, payouts: Champions to earn more than $4 million at the All England Club in London
The two winners this weekend at Wimbledon won't be the only ones cashing massive checks
Taking home the trophy at Wimbledon is the dream of every tennis player, but with that trophy comes big money. The 2025 tournament saw an 8% increase in total prize money from last year's tournament.
Payouts in tennis tournaments are determined by the round competitors reach before elimination -- or winning the championship. Going out in the opening round of 128 means walking away with $90,744, while picking up a single win guarantees at least $136,117, and so on. This makes every match significant for the men and women involved.
The women's final is set and a $2 million difference between the champion and runner up is at stake. Five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek is set to take on American Amanda Anisimova as she makes her first appearance in a major final. Swiatek has never won at the All England Club as she looks for another leg of the career Grand Slam. Anisimova only previously reached one major semifinal and that came back in 2019 at the French Open.
The men's final is still to be determined with American Taylor Fritz taking on two-time reigning Wimbledon champ Carlos Alcaraz and World No. 1 Jannik Sinner battling 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic.
How much is the Wimbledon payout money?
The men's and women's singles winners this year will take home a prize of roughly $4.1 million. Reaching the semifinals guarantees a seven-figure payday at just over $1 million.
Let's take a look at the overall prize money package for the singles tournaments at the 2025 Wimbledon tournament.
|Round
|Prize money
|Men's finishes
|Women's finishes
Champion
$4,124,760
Finalist
$2,089,878
Semifinalist
$1,065,563
|(1) Aryna Sabalenka, Belinda Bencic
Quarterfinalist
$549,968
|(10) Ben Shelton, (22) Flavio Cobolli, (17) Karen Khachanov, Cameron Norrie
|Laura Siegemund, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, (7) Mirra Andreeva, (19) Ludlima Samsonova
Round of 16
$329,980
|(19) Grigor Dimitrov, Lorenzo Sonego, Marin Cilic, (11) Alex De Minaur, Jordan Thompson, Kamil Majchrzak, Nicolas Jarry, (14) Andrey Rublev
|(24) Elise Mertens, Solana Sierra, (30) Linda Noskova, Sonay Kartal, (10) Emma Navarro, (18) Ekaterina Alexandrova, (23) Clara Tauson, Jessica Bouzas Maneiro
Round of 32
$208,987
Round of 64
$136,117
Round of 128
$90,744