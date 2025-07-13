Taking home the trophy at Wimbledon is the dream of every tennis player, and with that trophy comes big money. Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek claimed the grand prizes with their respective singles championship wins, but overall the 2025 tournament saw an 8% increase in total prize money from last year's tournament.

Payouts in tennis tournaments are determined by the round competitors reach before elimination -- or winning the championship. Going out in the opening round of 128 means walking away with $90,744, while picking up a single win guarantees at least $136,117, and so on. This makes every match significant for the men and women involved.

Sinner took down Carlos Alcaraz to claim the men's singles title Sunday. Alcaraz, who had won the previous two Wimbledon championships, and Sinner put on an all-time match in the French Open final last month with the Spaniard walking away victorious in an epic five-setter. This time around, Sinner got revenge with a thrilling 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win to advance their rivalry.

Iga Swiatek made history Saturday in the women's final by not surrendering a game to American Amanda Anisimova to claim her first Wimbledon title, 6-0, 6-0. In doing so, Swiatek earned a massive $4.1 million payday. While the loss will be difficult for Anisimova to deal with, she can take some solace in the $2 million she gets for reaching the tournament final -- on top of the win she picked up over world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals.

Let's take a look at the overall prize money package for the singles tournaments at the 2025 Wimbledon tournament.