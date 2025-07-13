2025 Wimbledon prize money, payouts: Jannik Sinner, Iga Swiatek earn more than $4 million for wins in London
The two winners this weekend at Wimbledon won't be the only ones cashing massive checks
Taking home the trophy at Wimbledon is the dream of every tennis player, and with that trophy comes big money. Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek claimed the grand prizes with their respective singles championship wins, but overall the 2025 tournament saw an 8% increase in total prize money from last year's tournament.
Payouts in tennis tournaments are determined by the round competitors reach before elimination -- or winning the championship. Going out in the opening round of 128 means walking away with $90,744, while picking up a single win guarantees at least $136,117, and so on. This makes every match significant for the men and women involved.
Sinner took down Carlos Alcaraz to claim the men's singles title Sunday. Alcaraz, who had won the previous two Wimbledon championships, and Sinner put on an all-time match in the French Open final last month with the Spaniard walking away victorious in an epic five-setter. This time around, Sinner got revenge with a thrilling 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win to advance their rivalry.
Iga Swiatek made history Saturday in the women's final by not surrendering a game to American Amanda Anisimova to claim her first Wimbledon title, 6-0, 6-0. In doing so, Swiatek earned a massive $4.1 million payday. While the loss will be difficult for Anisimova to deal with, she can take some solace in the $2 million she gets for reaching the tournament final -- on top of the win she picked up over world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals.
Let's take a look at the overall prize money package for the singles tournaments at the 2025 Wimbledon tournament.
|Round
|Prize money
|Men's finishes
|Women's finishes
Champion
$4,124,760
|(1) Jannik Sinner
|(1) Iga Swiatek
Finalist
$2,089,878
|(2) Carlos Alcaraz
|(13) Amanda Anisimova
Semifinalist
$1,065,563
|(5) Taylor Fritz, (6) Novak Djokovic
|(1) Aryna Sabalenka, Belinda Bencic
Quarterfinalist
$549,968
|(10) Ben Shelton, (22) Flavio Cobolli, (17) Karen Khachanov, Cameron Norrie
|Laura Siegemund, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, (7) Mirra Andreeva, (19) Ludlima Samsonova
Round of 16
$329,980
|(19) Grigor Dimitrov, Lorenzo Sonego, Marin Cilic, (11) Alex De Minaur, Jordan Thompson, Kamil Majchrzak, Nicolas Jarry, (14) Andrey Rublev
|(24) Elise Mertens, Solana Sierra, (30) Linda Noskova, Sonay Kartal, (10) Emma Navarro, (18) Ekaterina Alexandrova, (23) Clara Tauson, Jessica Bouzas Maneiro
Round of 32
$208,987
Round of 64
$136,117
Round of 128
$90,744