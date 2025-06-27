2025 Wimbledon prize money, payouts: More than $53 million in total prize money up for grabs in London
The men's and women's singles winners will take home a $4,124,760 prize
Taking home the trophy at Wimbledon is the dream of every tennis player, but with that trophy comes big money. The 2025 tournament, which begins on June 30, saw an 8% increase in total prize money from last year's tournament.
Payouts in tennis tournaments are determined by the round competitors reach before elimination -- or winning the championship. Going out in the opening round of 128 means walking away with $90,744, while picking up a single win guarantees at least $136,117, and so on. This makes every match significant for the men and women involved.
Carlos Alcaraz, who is coming off a dramatic French Open victory, looks to win Wimbledon for a third consecutive year, having taken down the title in 2023 and 2024. Alcarez heads into the tournament as the favorite at +120, slightly ahead of rival Jannik Sinner at +190.
On the women's side, the odds are against a repeat from 2024 winner Barbora Krejcikova. Krejcikova entered last year's tournament as the 31 seed and took down the tournament with a win over Jasmine Paolini. The odds of a repeat are listed at +4000. Aryna Sabalenka is the clear betting favorite at +240.
How much is the Wimbledon payout money?
The men's and women's singles winners this year will take home a prize of roughly $4.1 million. Reaching the semifinals guarantees a seven-figure payday at just over $1 million.
Let's take a look at the overall prize money package for the singles tournaments at the 2025 Wimbledon tournament.
|Round
|Prize money
Champion
$4,124,760
Finalist
$2,089,878
Semifinalist
$1,065,563
Quarterfinalist
$549,968
Round of 16
$329,980
Round of 32
$208,987
Round of 64
$136,117
Round of 128
$90,744