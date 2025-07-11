The matchup everyone predicted for the men's Wimbledon final will become a reality on Sunday, as No. 1 seed Jannik Sinner and No. 2 seed Carlos Alcaraz will meet in a second straight grand slam final.

After Alcaraz dispatched of No. 5 seed Taylor Fritz in the first semifinal on Friday, Sinner made quick work of the 7-time Wimbledon champion, No. 6 seed Novak Djokovic, in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.

Sinner stormed through the first two sets, taking advantage of Djokovic not moving well after his awkward fall at the end of his quarterfinal win on Wednesday. Sinner dominated on his serve early, dropping just six points total in the first two sets and never faced a break point until the third set. On the other side, Djokovic struggled whenever he failed to get his first serve in, as Sinner won 25 of 30 receiving points on the Djokovic second serve in the match.

After the second set, Djokovic got some treatment on his upper left thigh and came out of the break rejuvenated, making his first real imprint on the match by holding at love in his first two service games and breaking the Sinner serve for the first time to go up 3-0. That got the crowd at Centre Court into the match, trying to will Djokovic into extending the match, but Sinner quickly squashed that hope with clinical precision.

The world No. 1 ripped off six of the next seven games to take the set and punch his ticket to the first Wimbledon final of his career.

There, he will face his rival in Alcaraz, who has won their last five meetings dating back to 2023, with the most notable of those being a five-set thriller last month at Roland-Garros. Sinner was in full control of that match, but saw the Spaniard slip out of trouble and swipe the French Open title away from him.

Now he will look for some revenge as he tries to prevent Alcaraz from joining the short list of men's champions to win Wimbledon three straight times. The two were heavy co-favorites coming into Wimbledon and proved the oddsmakers correct to separate them from the rest of the pack. We'll find out Sunday if their second grand slam final showdown can live up to the first, but it seems like we are just beginning to write the story of what appears to be tennis' next great rivalry.