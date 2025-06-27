2025 Wimbledon women's picks, odds, predictions, dates: Proven tennis expert fading Coco Gauff in best bets
Proven tennis expert Jose Onorato has revealed his 2025 Wimbledon futures picks for the women's draw
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus opens as the 2025 Wimbledon women's singles favorite when first-round play begins on Monday at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. Sabalenka, the top-ranked player in the world, is looking for her fourth Grand Slam victory, after winning the 2024 U.S. Open and back-to-back Australian Opens in 2023 and 2024. The field, however, includes a number of other top-notch players. Among those expected to give Sabalenka a run for the title are second-ranked Coco Gauff of the U.S. and fourth-ranked Jasmine Paolini of Italy.
Sabalenka is the +275 betting favorite in the latest 2025 Wimbledon women's singles odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Elena Rybakina follows at +550, with Gauff at +650. Other notables have Iga Swiatek at +1000, Mirra Andreeva at +1300, Marketa Vondrousova at +1400 and Madison Keys at +1700 to win the grand slam title. Before making any 2025 Wimbledon picks on the women's side, you need to see who SportsLine tennis Jose Onorato is backing.
Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.
Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bets. He studies current form, players' tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach has helped Onorato go 168-106-9 (+107.12 units) since 2022. He correctly called Jannik Sinner in the 2024 U.S. Open (+320) and the 2025 Australian Open (+160). He's coming off a 2025 French Open where he called Carlos Alcaraz (+130) as his best bet to win on the men's side, and Coco Gauff (+700) as one of his longshot picks on the women's side.
Top 2025 Wimbledon women's predictions
One surprise: While Onorato acknowledges Gauff to be formidable, especially after winning the 2025 French Open, he sees value elsewhere and is fading the 21-year-old American star. He sees a higher profit margin with a new wave of talent already making their mark. Sabalenka is one of those players. The world's top-ranked player had two Grand Slam wins a year ago and has reached the final of both the Australian Open and French Open this year. The 27-year-old is 11-5 all-time at Wimbledon.
Sabalenka, who skipped Wimbledon in 2024, has reached the semifinals twice in the tournament, but is looking to break through this year. She is 42-8 in 2025, but has played a limited amount on grass, going 2-1. She is 36-20 on grass since 2017. Overall, she has 20 championships and 18 runner-up finishes, including three titles and three second-place finishes in Grand Slam events.
Gauff, meanwhile, has had a solid season so far. Besides winning the French Open and reaching the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, she has gone 31-9 on the year with two titles and two runner-up finishes. Although she is 0-1 on grass in 2025, she is 24-11 on the surface in her career. Since 2018, Gauff has compiled a 260-109 record. You can see who Onorato backs here.
How to make 2025 Wimbledon women's picks
2025 Wimbledon odds, top contenders
Aryna Sabalenka +275
Elena Rybakina +550
Coco Gauff +650
Iga Swiatek +1000
Mirra Andreeva +1300
Marketa Vondrousova +1400
Madison Keys +1700
Qinwen Zheng +2500
Jasmine Paolini +3000
Jessica Pegula +3500
Elina Svitolina +3500
Amanda Anisimova +3500
Emma Raducanu +4000
Tatjana Maria +4000
Emma Navarro +4000
Ons Jabeur +5000
Naomi Osaka +5000
Jelena Ostapenko +5000
Barbora Krejcikova +5000
Liudmila Samsonova +6000
Karolina Muchova +6000
Belinda Bencic +6000
Ekaterina Alexandrova +6500
Paula Badosa +8000
Linda Noskova +8000
Diana Shnaider +8000
Daria Kasatkina +8000
McCartney Kessler +8000
Danielle Collins +8000
Beatriz Haddad Maia +8000
Anna Kalinskaya +10000
Petra Kvitova +10000
Maria Sakkari +10000
Elise Mertens +10000
Leylah Fernandez +10000
Dayana Yastremska +10000
Clara Tauson +10000
Caroline Wozniacki +10000
Donna Vekic +10000
Veronika Kudermetova +13000
Alexandra Eala +13000
Marta Kostyuk +13000
Victoria Azarenka +15000
Sofia Kenin +15000
Linda Fruhvirtova +15000
Caroline Garcia +15000
Rebecca Sramkova +1500
Katie Boulter +15000
Olga Danilovic +1500
Ashlyn Krueger +15000
Yulia Putinseva +15000
Elina Avanesyan +20000
Anastasia Potapova +20000
Magda Linette +20000
Magdalena Frech +20000
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova +25000