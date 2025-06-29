Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus opens as the 2025 Wimbledon women's singles favorite when first-round play begins on Monday at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. Sabalenka, the top-ranked player in the world, is looking for her fourth Grand Slam victory, after winning the 2024 U.S. Open and back-to-back Australian Opens in 2023 and 2024. The field, however, includes a number of other top-notch players. Among those expected to give Sabalenka a run for the title are second-ranked Coco Gauff of the U.S. and fourth-ranked Jasmine Paolini of Italy.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bets. He studies current form, players' tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach has helped Onorato go 168-106-9 (+107.12 units) since 2022. He correctly called Jannik Sinner in the 2024 U.S. Open (+320) and the 2025 Australian Open (+160). He's coming off a 2025 French Open where he called Carlos Alcaraz (+130) as his best bet to win on the men's side, and Coco Gauff (+700) as one of his longshot picks on the women's side.

One surprise: While Onorato acknowledges Gauff to be formidable, especially after winning the 2025 French Open, he sees value elsewhere and is fading the 21-year-old American star as one of the favorites at +850. He sees a higher profit margin with a new wave of talent already making their mark. Sabalenka is one of those players. The world's top-ranked player had two Grand Slam wins a year ago and has reached the final of both the Australian Open and French Open this year. The 27-year-old is 11-5 all-time at Wimbledon.

Sabalenka, who skipped Wimbledon in 2024, has reached the semifinals twice in the tournament, but is looking to break through this year. She is 42-8 in 2025, but has played a limited amount on grass, going 2-1. She is 36-20 on grass since 2017. Overall, she has 20 championships and 18 runner-up finishes, including three titles and three second-place finishes in Grand Slam events.

Gauff, meanwhile, has had a solid season so far. Besides winning the French Open and reaching the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, she has gone 31-9 on the year with two titles and two runner-up finishes. Although she is 0-1 on grass in 2025, she is 24-11 on the surface in her career. Since 2018, Gauff has compiled a 260-109 record. You can see who Onorato backs here.

2025 Wimbledon odds, top contenders

Aryna Sabalenka +260

Elena Rybakina +600

Iga Swiatek +900

Coco Gauff +800

Mirra Andreeva +1400

Marketa Vondrousova +1500

Madison Keys +1700

Jessica Pegula +2200

Jasmine Paolini +2800

Qinwen Zheng +2900

Amanda Anisimova +3200

Elina Svitolina +4500

Ekaterina Alexandrova +4600

Emma Navarro +5500

Ons Jabeur +6000

Karolina Muchova +6000

Linda Noskova +6000

Naomi Osaka +6000

Jelena Ostapenko +6500

Emma Raducanu +6500

Liudmila Samsonova +6500

Belinda Bencic +6500

Tatjana Maria +6500

Barbora Krejcikova +7500

Paula Badosa +7500

McCartney Kessler +7500

Danielle Collins +9500

Maria Sakkari +9500

Daria Kasatkina +9500

Diana Shnaider +9500

Katie Boulter +9500

Beatriz Haddad Maia +9500

Petra Kvitova +9500