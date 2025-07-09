No. 8 seed Iga Swiatek and unseeded Belinda Bencic are both in uncharted territory, as they are in the Wimbledon semifinals for the first time in their respective careers. Swiatek is a five-time Grand Slam champion, but she had never advanced past the quarterfinals of Wimbledon prior to this week. She booked her spot in the last four with a 2-0 win over Liudmila Samsonova on Wednesday, while Bencic knocked off 18-year-old Mirra Andreeva. Bencic has never made a Grand Slam final, but she reached the semifinals of the 2019 US Open.

Iga Swiatek vs. Belinda Bencic will begin at approximately 10 a.m. ET on Thursday at Centre Court in London. Swiatek is the -295 favorite (risk $295 to win $100) in the latest Swiatek vs. Bencic odds, while Bencic is the +240 underdog (risk $100 to win $240). The over/under for total games is 20.5, with Swiatek favored by 4.5 games.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis betting picks. He studies current form, players' tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach has helped Onorato go 168-106-8 (+107.12 units) at sportsbooks and on betting apps since 2022. He correctly called Iga Swiatek (-160) in the 2024 French Open and Coco Gauff (+700) in the 2025 French Open.

Why Swiatek can cover

Swiatek shockingly went a year without reaching a final of any event, including this year's French Open. Grass has notoriously been her worst surface, but she has played well on it this season. She reached the final in Bad Homburg in the lead up to Wimbledon, and she has built on that momentum in London.

The Pole has only dropped one set this tournament, which came in the second round against American Caty McNally. Since then, she has picked up straight-set wins over Danielle Collins, Clara Tauson and Samsonova. Swiatek has won four of her five career head-to-head meetings with Bencic, including their lone meeting on grass during 2023 Wimbledon.

Why Bencic can cover

While Swiatek has put together a successful grass-court season, there are still concerns about her ability to maneuver on this surface. She needed three tight sets against Bencic in 2023 at this event, with two of those sets going to tiebreaks. Bencic has only lost two sets at Wimbledon this year, and she has won two straight matches as an underdog.

The 28-year-old mother missed all four Grand Slam events last year due to maternity leave, but she reached the fourth round of the Australian Open in January. Bencic has a 64% win rate at Wimbledon during her career, which is not far behind Swiatek at 69%. Her experience could pay off against Swiatek, especially since the Pole is still trying to break her title drought.

How to make Swiatek vs. Bencic picks

