Serbia's Novak Djokovic will get a chance to extend his record of 10 Australian Open titles and have another chance to win a 25th major title Sunday when he faces Spain's Carlos Alcaraz. The Spaniard is the world's top-ranked men's singles player and aims to become the youngest male player to win a Career Grand Slam. Both players battled through epic five-set matches in the semifinals, with Djokovic knocking off defending Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner and Alcaraz edging out Alexander Zverev. The 2026 Australian Open men's final is scheduled for Sunday at 3:30 a.m. ET.

The 2026 Australian Open odds are set, so what do the Australian Open lines look like for the Alcaraz vs. Djokovic men's final? We have a preview of the final and will break down what to look for in the betting odds and lines. You can also find out where interested bettors can place their wagers on the Australian Open men's final and see the sportsbook promos that are available. For more pointers on how to wager on the 2026 Australian Open, bettors can also take a look at our tennis betting guide.

Where to bet the 2026 Australian Open men's final

Australian Open men's final odds, preview

The 38-year-old Djokovic will be making his first Grand Slam final appearance since Wimbledon in 2024, and it would be Djokovic's first major title since the 2023 US Open. Alcaraz and Sinner have won every Grand Slam since that 2023 Open, with the Spaniard winning five but falling short so far in Melbourne. A victory would make the 22-year-old Alcaraz the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam, surpassing fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal, who achieved the feat at age 24.

Alcaraz and Djokovic have met twice in grand slam finals, with Alcaraz winning both of those at Wimbledon. Djokovic won three majors in 2023, with his loss to Alcaraz in London the only exception, and the Spaniard also beat him in the 2024 final at the All-England Club. Djokovic got a measure of revenge by beating the upstart in the 2024 Olympics gold medal match in Paris three weeks later.

The overall head-to-head meetings favor Djokovic 5-4, and he knocked knocked Alcaraz out of last year's Australian Open in the quarterfinals. The youngster returned the favor in their most recent meeting, in a U.S. Open semifinal last September. Djokovic is gunning for sole possession of the career record for Grand Slams, which he shares with Margaret Court, and he showed Friday that he's highly motivated. Alcaraz has plenty of motivation of his own and has the young legs, but Djokovic sent him packing on this same court just over a year ago.

Sinner entered the Australian Open as the -125 favorite in men's singles, with Alcaraz the +180 second choice. Djokovic was third, but at much longer odds of +1600, before the tournament started. He was a +800 underdog in Friday's semifinal against Sinner. Now, Alcaraz is the-320 favorite on the money line in Sunday's Australian Open men's final, with the 24-time major champion priced as a +254 underdog at DraftKings.

Both players were visibly exhausted and laboring through their long semifinal battles, but this one isn't expected to take nearly as long. The lowest odds are for Alcaraz to win 3-0, which is priced at +140, and a 3-2 victory is set at +425. DraftKings gives Djokovic a better chance the longer it goes, with a straight-sets victory +1100 and a 3-2 victory for the Serb at +700.

There are numerous tennis prop bets you can make on Alcaraz vs. Djokovic, such as the number of total aces, which is set at 19.5 (Over -110, Under -130). You can wager on the total games, with the shortest odds on 9.5 (Over -135, Under -105) and Over 12.5 priced at +380. Alcaraz is -225 to win the first set, with Djokovic listed at +160, and there are dozens of other options.

