The 2026 Australian Open men's final takes place at 3:30 a.m. ET on Sunday as the top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz takes on No. 4 Novak Djokovic. The 38-year-old Djokovic, who outlasted Jannik Sinner in a five-set semifinal win, already holds the record for the most Grand Slam (24) and Australian Open (10) titles, and he'll look to extend both of those marks on one of the biggest stages in tennis. Alcaraz, meanwhile, is looking to complete the career Grand Slam after previously winning every other major twice. He needed five sets to defeat Alexander Zverev in the semifinals after winning every other Australian Open match in straight sets.

The latest Djokovic vs. Alcaraz odds from DraftKings Sportsbook list Alcaraz as the -303 favorite (risk $303 to win $100), with Djokovic at +242. The over/under for total games is 38.5. Before locking in any 2026 Australian Open men's final picks for the first Grand Slam of the season, be sure to check out the top tennis betting picks from Onorato.

New users can target the all-new DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Onorato has gone 168-106-8 (+107.12 units) on his best bets since 2022. He correctly called Jannik Sinner in the 2025 Australian Open (+160), Carlos Alcaraz (+130) in the 2025 French Open and Sinner again at 2025 Wimbledon (+180). He also called Coco Gauff (+700) in the 2025 French Open and Iga Swiatek (+1200) at 2025 Wimbledon. Anybody following his tennis betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

New users can also target the BetMGM bonus code, which offers up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses:

Australian Open men's final best bet:

Over 38.5 games (-120)

"This sets up as a long, physical final between two players who rarely give anything away on serve in big matches," Onorato said. "Both Alcaraz and Djokovic are coming off grueling five-set semifinals, and historically these spots lead to slower starts, longer games, and extended sets. Their Slam meetings consistently feature tight scorelines, momentum swings, and at least one tiebreak, especially on Rod Laver Arena under the lights.

"Alcaraz's athleticism and defense make it difficult for Djokovic to pull away quickly, while Novak's experience and return quality prevent Carlos from running up the score. Even if one player edges control late, early-set competitiveness should keep games stacking up. Four tight sets with a breaker gets this over, and a five-set final makes it a clear winner."

New users can get a first bet matched up to $250 with the latest Caesars promo code. You can claim the offer here:

Want more Australian Open picks?

You've seen Onorato's top bets for the 2026 Australian Open men's final. Now, get access to the exclusive SportsLine Discord, where Onorato and Blake Von Hagen (+60.3u in 2025) share regular tennis best bets and analysis. Click here to join SportsLine and link your account with Discord.