The 2026 Australian Open men's semifinals continue at 3:30 a.m. ET on Friday morning, as 10-time champion Novak Djokovic faces defending champion Jannik Sinner. Djokovic is currently in the longest Grand Slam title drought of his career, and he has not won a set since the third round. He got a walkover in the fourth round before Lorenzo Musetti retired up 2-0 in the quarterfinals. Sinner is on a 12-match winning streak against top-10 opponents, losing just two sets across those matches.

Sinner is the -1400 favorite in the Australian Open odds, while Djokovic is the +800 underdog.

Onorato has gone 168-106-8 (+107.12 units) on his best bets since 2022. He correctly called Jannik Sinner in the 2025 Australian Open (+160), Carlos Alcaraz (+130) in the 2025 French Open and Sinner again at 2025 Wimbledon (+180). He also called Coco Gauff (+700) in the 2025 French Open and Iga Swiatek (+1200) at 2025 Wimbledon.

Australian Open men's semifinal best bets:

Sinner -2.5 sets vs. Djokovic (-130)

"Sinner has completely taken control of this rivalry, winning the last five meetings and doing so convincingly, including three straight-set wins," Onorato said. "His level in Melbourne has once again been flawless. He is the two-time defending champion, riding a 20-match winning streak at the Australian Open, and has not dropped a set in this tournament. Sinner has dictated from the baseline with depth and pace, consistently taking time away from opponents and forcing errors early in rallies.

"Djokovic, on the other hand, has not looked like the same physical force we are used to seeing in Melbourne. His path to the semifinals was helped by Musetti's retirement, and even before that his movement and consistency showed cracks, especially in longer exchanges. Against Sinner, those margins matter. Sinner's improved serve, elite returning, and ability to absorb and redirect pace neutralize Djokovic's strengths and push him into defensive positions. Unless Djokovic finds a level we have not yet seen, this matchup strongly favors Sinner controlling the match from the start."

