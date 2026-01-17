The 2026 Australian Open schedule begins on Saturday night, with the first matches starting at 7 p.m. ET. Jannik Sinner has won back-to-back titles in the men's singles, and he is the -115 favorite to defend his title again this year. Aryna Sabalenka lost to Madison Keys in last year's women's singles final, but she has appeared in three straight finals. She is the +200 favorite to get past other contenders like Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff.

The opening day of action features matches like Carlos Alcaraz vs. Adam Walton (4:30 a.m. ET) and Venus Williams vs. Olga Danilovic (3 a.m. ET). SportsLine expert Jose Onorato has locked in his best bets for both draws, featuring a pair of longshots. Before locking in your Australian Open picks for the first Grand Slam of the season, be sure to check out the top tennis betting picks from Onorato.

Onorato has gone 168-106-8 (+107.12 units) on his best bets since 2022. He correctly called Jannik Sinner in the 2025 Australian Open (+160), Carlos Alcaraz (+130) in the 2025 French Open and Sinner again at 2025 Wimbledon (+180). He also called Coco Gauff (+700) in the 2025 French Open and Iga Swiatek (+1200) at 2025 Wimbledon. Anybody following his tennis betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Australian Open men's best bets:

"Sinner comes in as the two-time defending champion in Melbourne, having claimed the title in both 2024 and 2025," Onorato said. "His game has scaled perfectly to the Australian Open's quick hard courts, where his combination of clean hitting, elite fitness, and mental composure has made him nearly untouchable over the past two seasons. He currently ranks among the tour's best in both service games held and return games won on outdoor hard. His win rate against top-10 opponents on the surface is outstanding, and his tiebreak record highlights how well his game holds up in pressure moments. If he's fully healthy, there's no better anchor at the top of the board."

Carlos Alcaraz (+180)

"While Alcaraz has yet to win in Melbourne, he's already claimed Slam titles on every other surface and remains one of the most complete threats in the game," Onorato said. "His hard-court metrics remain elite, with a win rate above 75 percent over the past two years and one of the highest return points won percentages against second serves. He's beaten nearly every top seed in both best-of-three and best-of-five conditions and has the physicality and resilience to handle the tough back end of a Slam. If anyone is going to stop Sinner, this is the most logical challenger."

Alex De Minaur (+7000)

"The home crowd will be behind him, but it's not just narrative. De Minaur has quietly put together a strong stretch on outdoor hard, improving his serve and finishing more points early in rallies," Onorato said. "His physical conditioning is elite, and he's become more willing to step into the court and dictate when given time. He's posted quality wins over top-10 players in recent months, and his rally tolerance and court speed make him well-suited for long matches in the Australian heat. If the draw breaks his way, he could be the unexpected name in the semifinals."

Australian Open women's best bets:

"Sabalenka has turned Melbourne into her personal stage. She's won multiple Australian Open titles and has reached the final three years in a row," Onorato said. "Her power game thrives in quick conditions, and her ability to win short rallies makes her perfectly suited to this surface. Statistically, she ranks near the top of the WTA in first-serve points won, ace rate, and short-rally points (0–4 shots). If she serves well, there are very few women who can stay with her for three sets. She should be considered the top contender again in 2026."

"Swiatek has yet to lift the trophy in Australia but remains one of the most reliable all-surface performers on the WTA. Her return game is unmatched, consistently ranking among the top two or three in return games won. She also tends to dispatch lower-ranked opponents in straight sets, which helps manage physical load across the two weeks," Onorato said. "While she hasn't looked quite as comfortable on hard as she does on clay, her numbers on the surface remain elite. If her serve holds up, she's just as dangerous as Sabalenka over the course of a Slam."

"At just 18 years old, Andreeva already has a Slam semifinal under her belt and the tactical maturity of a veteran. Her ability to vary pace, absorb power, and construct points gives her a real shot on hard courts," Onorato said. "She's posted wins over multiple top-10 players, and her game holds up under pressure. Her return positioning and ability to redirect pace make her particularly tough in fast conditions. If she handles the early rounds cleanly, her all-court game could carry her into the second week once again."

