The 2026 Australian Open women's final is set as World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will try to win her third Australian Open title when she faces Elena Rybakina, who is seeking her second grand slam title and first since Wimbledon in 2022. These two met in the 2023 Australian Open, which Sabalenka won for her second-ever grand slam title. Rybakina will try to get her revenge in the 2026 final beginning at 3:30 a.m. ET on Saturday.

So what are the Australian Open odds and Australian Open lines for Sabalenka vs. Rybakina? Here, we preview the final, break down what betting odds and lines look like and share where interested bettors can wager on the Australian Open final and which sportsbook promos they can use. Bettors can also check out our tennis betting guide for more tips and advice.

Bet on the Australian Open at DraftKings Sportsbook and get $300 in bonus bets if your first bet wins:

Where to bet the 2026 Australian Open women's final

DraftKings, FanDuel and bet365 are all running "bet and get" promotions for new users where a first wager of $5 or more can net you hundreds in bonus bets. DraftKings offers the most at $300, though the sportsbook requires your first bet to win in order to receive those bonus bets. That's also true at FanDuel, though bet365 gives users $200 in bonus bets whether your qualifying wager wins or loses.

Caesars, BetMGM and Fanatics also award bonus bets, but in a different way. Caesars' offer is a first-bet match up to $250. The sportsbook matches your first wager in bonus bets up to $250. BetMGM returns your qualifying bet in bonus bets up to $1,500 if your first bet loses. As for Fanatics, the sportsbook matches your first bet of the day for 10 days up to $100 per wager in FanCash bonus bets, returning your stake if your bets lose for a maximum return of $1,000 in FanCash.

Australian Open women's final odds, preview

This is the fourth straight Australian Open final for Sabalenka, who beat Rybakina in 2023 and then defeated Zheng Qinwen in 2024 before falling to Madison Keys last year. This is Rybakina's second Australian Open final and the third grand slam final of her career, the other being her 2022 win at Wimbledon.

Sabalenka has been the No. 1-ranked women's player since October 2024, and she typically is the favorite to win every tournament she takes part in. That was the case with this year's Australian Open, as Sabalenka was a +180 favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook to take home her third Australian Open title. Rybakina, who was the No. 5 seed in this tournament, had the third-shortest betting odds at FanDuel at +750.

Sabalenka is, unsurprisingly, favored here as she's -176 at FanDuel on the money line (wager $176 to win $100) while Rybakina is +140 (wager $100 to win $140). Sabalenka is also expected to win rather quickly, as the prop bet for set betting has Sabalenka 2-0 with the shortest odds at +140, followed by Sabalenka 2-1 (+290), Rybakina 2-0 (+290) and Rybakina 2-1 (+450).

There are also plenty of other prop bets available for the final, such as total games, which is set at 12.5 (Over -122, Under -110), Set 1 winner (Sabalenka -148, Rybakina +124) and whether Sabalenka will have Over or Under 4.5 total aces in the match (Over -122, Under -110).

Bet on the 2026 Australian Open women's final between Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina at FanDuel Sportsbook and get $200 in bonus bets if your first bet wins: