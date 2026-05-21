American Coco Gauff is gunning for her second straight title while World No. 1 Jannik Sinner aims to complete the career grand slam at the 2026 French Open, which is set to begin Sunday inside Roland-Garros Stadium in Paris. Prize money has increased to $3.2 million for each of the winners, a 10% bump from last year's purse despite recent protests from players upset they are not receiving a bigger share of tournament revenues compared to other majors.

Sinner has won 29 consecutive matches entering the tournament after winning titles at five ATP Masters 1000 events this season: Indian Wells, Miami, Monte-Carlo, Madrid and Rome. Carlos Alcaraz, Sinner's nemesis who has won back-to-back French Open titles, will miss the tournament and has already pulled out of Wimbledon later this summer with a wrist injury.

Other challengers with the best opportunity at unseating Sinner at Roland Garros include Alexander Zverev, 24-time grand slam champion Novak Djokovic and Arthur Fils. Djokovic, the 3-seed, is a three-time French Open winner, last taking the crown in 2023. Djokovic squares off with big server Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the opening round.

On the other side of the draw, Djokovic would only potentially matchup with Sinner if both players made the final. Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka, making his final appearance at Roland-Garros, will play France's Arthur Fils, the 17-seed, in the opening round.

Americans Ben Shelton, Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, Learner Tien and Sebastian Korda are considered long shots. Andy Roddick won the last major title by an American in men's singles at the 2003 US Open.

Gauff looks for repeat performance

On the women's side, Gauff will begin defense of her French Open title against Taylor Townsend, Americans who have met only once previously in their careers (Charleston, S.C. in 2019). Gauff defeated top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in last year's French Open final, 6–7 (5–7), 6–2, 6–4 to win her second major, her first coming at the US Open in 2023. Vying for another title the following year, Gauff suffered 19 double faults and says she has learned from that experience in a major final.

"At the US Open, I was like, 'I need to defend, defend.' When you're playing a tournament that you didn't win, what is it called?" Gauff said recently in Rome. "That's why I just say now it's just another tournament: 'I won it last year. I'll try again to do it this year.' I'm not going to be able to defend every year. I'm not Rafa (el Nadal)."

Four-time French Open champion Iga Swiątek (+220), Sabalenka (+260) and Elena Rybakina (+650) arę the favorites for the tournament ahead of Gauff (+700) per FanDuel Sportsbook.

Gauff said her serve is showing more consistency.

"My weight is a little bit better. Also just the trust, the confidence in it is a lot better," Gauff said this week. "Because my confidence in it is better, then I'm actually consistently tossing the ball in the right spot, having my technique be the same on each serve regardless where my target is. That's the biggest difference."

French Open schedule

Main draw first round: May 24-26



May 24-26 Second, third rounds: May 27-29

May 27-29 Round of 16: May 30-31

May 30-31 Quarterfinals: June 1-2

June 1-2 Semifinals: June 4 (women's), June 5 (men's)

June 4 (women's), June 5 (men's) Women's final: June 6

June 6 Men's final: June 7

Men's draw first round

Section 1

(1) Jannik Sinner vs. Clement Tabur

Jacob Fearnley vs. Juan Manuel Cerundolo

Martin Landaluce vs. qualifier

(30) Corentin Moutet vs. Vit Kopriva

Section 2

(22) Artur Rinderknech vs. qualifier

Marton Fucsovics vs. Matteo Berrettini

Ethan Quinn vs. Francisco Comesana

(14) Luciano Darderi vs. Sebastian Ofner

Section 3

(9) Alexander Bublik vs. Jan-Lennard Struff

Denis Shapovalov vs. qualifier

Jaume Munar vs. Hubert Hurkacz

(19) Francis Tiafoe vs. Eliott Spizzirri

Section 4

(29) Tallon Griekspoor vs. Matteo Arnaldi

Alexandre Muller vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas

Aleksandar Vukic vs. Raphael Collignon

(5) Ben Shelton vs. Daniel Merida

Section 5

(4) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Daniel Altmaier

Sebastian Baez vs. Roman Andres Burruchaga

Luca Van Assche vs. Patrick Kypson

(31) Brandon Nakashima vs. Roberto Bautista Agut

Section 6

(20) Cam Norrie vs. Adolfo Daniel Vallejo

Marin Cilic vs. Moise Kouame

Alejandro Tabilo vs. Kamil Majchrzak

(16) Valentin Vacherot vs. qualifier

Section 7

(10) Flavio Cobolli vs. qualifier

Yibing Wu vs. Marcos Giron

Zhizen Zhang vs. qualifier

(18) Learner Tien vs. Christian Garin

Section 8

(25) Francisco Cerundolo vs. Botic Van De Zandschulp

Hugo Gaston vs. Gael Monfils

Alexei Popyrin vs. Zachary Svajda

(6) Daniil Medvedev vs. Adam Walton

Section 9

(8) Alex De Minaur vs. qualifier

Alexander Blockx vs. qualifier

Mariano Navone vs. Jenson Brooksby

(26) Jakub Mensik vs. Titouan Droguet

Section 10

(23) Tomas Etcheverry vs. Nuno Borges

Miromir Kecmanovic vs. Fabian Marozsan

Camilo Ugo Carabelli vs. qualifier

(11) Andrey Rublev vs. Ignacio Buse

Section 11

(15) Casper Ruud vs. qualifier

Hamed Medjedovic vs. Yannick Hanfmann

Lorenzo Sonego vs. qualifier

(24) Tommy Paul vs. Rinky Hijikata

Section 12

(28) Joao Fonseca vs. qualifier

Dino Prizmic vs. qualifier

Valentin Royer v. qualifier

(3) Novak Djokovic vs. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

Section 13

(7) Taylor Fritz vs. Nishesh Basavareddy

Alexander Shevchenko vs. Alex Michelsen

James Duckworth vs. Gabriel Diallo

(24) Rafel Jodar vs. Aleksandar Kovacevic

Section 14

(21) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Damir Dzumhur

Thiago Agustine Tirante vs. qualifier

Terence Atmane v. Thanasi Kokkinakis

(12) Jiri Lehecka vs. Pablo Carreno Busta

Section 15

(13) Karen Khachanov vs. Arthur Gea

Marco Trungelliti vs. qualifier

Reilly Opelka vs. qualifier

(17) Arthur Fils vs. Stan Wawrinka

Section 16

(32) Ugo Humbert vs. Adrianno Mannarino

Quentin Halys vs. Matteo Bellucci

Tomas Machac vs. Zizou Bergs

(2) Alexander Zverev vs. Benjamin Bonzi

Women's draw first round

Section 1

(1) Aryna Sabalenka vs. Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

Elsa Jacquemot vs. qualifier

Daria Kasatkina vs. Zonyep Sonmez

(31) Carolina Bucsa vs. qualifier

Section 2

(17) Iva Jovic vs. Alexandra Eala

Emma Navarro vs. Janice Tjen

Donna Vekic vs. Alice Tubello

(16) Naomi Osaka vs. Laura Siegemund

Section 3

(9) Victoria Mboko vs. Nikola Bartunkova

Simona Waltert vs. Katerina Siniakova

Antonia Ruzic vs. qualifier

(19) Madison Keys vs. Hanne Vandewinkel

Section 4

(25) Diana Shnaider vs. Renata Zarazua

Mccartney Kessler vs. qualifier

Oleksandra Oliynykova vs. qualifier

(5) Jessica Pegula vs. Kimberly Birrell

Section 5

(4) Coco Gauff vs. Taylor Townsend

Dalma Galfi vs. qualifier

Akasha Urhobo vs. Katie Boulter

(28) Anastasia Potapova vs. Maya Joint

Section 6

(22) Anna Kalinskaya vs. Lois Boisson

Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs. qualifier

Talia Gibson vs. Yulia Putintseva

(14) Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Camila Osorio

Section 7

(12) Linda Noskova vs. Maria Sakkari

Moyuka Uchijima vs. qualifier

Qinwen Zheng vs. qualifier

(23) Elise Mertens vs. TatjanaMaria

Section 8

(30) Ann Li vs. Shaui Zhang

Anhelina Kalinina vs. Diane Parry

Julia Grabher vs. qualifier

(6) Amanda Anisimova vs. Tiantsoa Rokotomanga Rajaonah

Section 9

(7) Elina Svitolina vs. Anna Bondar

Leolia Jeanjean vs. qualifier

Tamara Korpatsch vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo

(32) Xinyu Wang vs. Lilli Tagger

Section 10

(21) Clara Tauson vs. Daria Snigur

Peyton Stearns vs. Sofia Kenin

Caty McNally vs. Alja Tomljanovic

(11) Belinda Bencic vs. qualifier

Section 11

(15) Marta Kostyuk vs. Oksana Selekhmeteva

Katie Volynets vs. Clara Burel

Panna Udvardy vs. Viktorija Golubic

(24) Leylah Fernandez vs. Alycia Parks

Section 12

(29) Jelena Ostapenko vs. Ella Seidel

Tereza Valentova vs. Magda Linette

Sara Bejlek vs. qualifier

(3) Iga Świątek vs. Emerson Jones

Section 13

(8) Mirra Andreeva vs. Fiona Ferro

Emiliana Arango vs. qualifier

Francesca Jones vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia

(27) Marie Bouzkova vs. qualifier

Section 14

(20) Liudmila Samsonova vs. Jil Teichmann

Magdalena Frech vs. Elena-Gabriela Ruse

Kamila Rakhimova vs. Jaqueline Crisitian

(10) Karolina Muchova. vs. Anastasia Zakharova

Section 15

(13) Jasmine Paolini vs. Dayana Yastremka

Emma Raducanu vs. Solana Sierra

Petra Marcinko vs. Eva Łys

(18) Sorana Cirstea vs. Ksenia Efremova

Section 16

(26) Hailey Baptiste vs. Barbora Krejcikova

Danka Kovinic vs. qualifier

Anna Blinkova vs. Yuliia Starodubtseva

(2) Elena Rybakina vs. Veronika Erjavec