2026 French Open men's final picks, predictions, odds: Top expert reveals Zverev-Cobolli best bets on Sunday

The 2026 French Open men's final features a surprising matchup, as No. 2 seed Alexander Zverev faces No. 10 seed Flavio Cobolli. Jannik Sinner was upset early in the tournament, while Carlos Alcaraz was forced to withdraw due to a wrist injury. Zverev, who is 0-3 in Grand Slam finals, is arguably the best player to have never won a Slam. Cobolli is trying to become the first Italian man to win the French Open since Adriano Panatta in 1976.

Zverev holds a 3-1 advantage in the head-to-head matchup, but they have split their two meetings this season. The latest French Open odds have Zverev priced as a -435 favorite, while Cobolli is +320. Before making any 2026 French Open picks, you need to see who proven SportsLine tennis handicapper Jose Onorato is backing.

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Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato has gone 168-106-8 (+107.12 units) on his best bets since 2022. He correctly called Jannik Sinner in the 2025 Australian Open (+160), Carlos Alcaraz (+130) in the 2025 French Open and Sinner again at 2025 Wimbledon (+180). He also called Coco Gauff (+700) in the 2025 French Open and Iga Swiatek (+1200) at 2025 Wimbledon. Anybody following his tennis betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, Onorato has scrutinized the latest French Open 2026 odds and released his coveted best bets to win the men's final. He's sharing all of his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

2026 French Open men's final preview

Zverev has been seeking a Grand Slam title for years, but this is easily his best opportunity since failing to serve out the 2020 US Open final against Dominic Thiem. The German won the Olympic gold in Tokyo and has 58 career wins over top-10 players. He holds a 3-1 edge over Cobolli, splitting their two meetings this year.

Cobolli is the second consecutive Italian to make the French Open final, as Sinner lost in five sets last year. He holds a 3-2 record in tour-level finals, but none of those wins came against top-10 players. This is a unique opportunity for both players, with Zverev priced as a -435 favorite. See Onorato's picks here.

How to make 2026 French Open men's final picks

Onorato has a full preview with multiple best bets, including a prop that returns plus-money. You can only see his French Open 2026 picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Who wins the French Open men's final, and which bets should you target? Visit SportsLine now to see Onorato's bets for the French Open 2026, all from the renowned tennis expert with several high-profile future wins, and find out.