2026 French Open men's semifinal picks, predictions, odds: Proven expert reveals best bets for Friday

The 2026 French Open men's draw has been littered with upsets, leaving four players who have never won a Grand Slam. Alexander Zverev, a former French Open finalist, faces 20-year-old Jakub Mensik at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday, while Flavio Cobolli plays Matteo Arnaldi in an all-Italian showdown afterwards. Zverev has only lost one set the entire tournament, while Mensik has played multiple five-set matches.

The latest French Open odds have Zverev priced as a -400 favorite in the first semifinal, while Cobolli is a -250 favorite in the second semifinal. Zverev is -195 to win the tournament, followed by Cobolli (+310), Mensik (+650) and Arnaldi (+1100). Before making any 2026 French Open picks, you need to see who proven SportsLine tennis handicapper Jose Onorato is backing.

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Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato has gone 168-106-8 (+107.12 units) on his best bets since 2022. He correctly called Jannik Sinner in the 2025 Australian Open (+160), Carlos Alcaraz (+130) in the 2025 French Open and Sinner again at 2025 Wimbledon (+180). He also called Coco Gauff (+700) in the 2025 French Open and Iga Swiatek (+1200) at 2025 Wimbledon. Anybody following his tennis betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, Onorato has scrutinized the latest French Open 2026 odds and released his coveted best bets to win the men's semifinals. He's sharing all of his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

2026 French Open men's semifinal predictions

Onorato has analyzed both men's semifinal matches. One bet he is targeting is Over 37.5 games in Cobolli vs. Arnaldi: "The fatigue angle is real but it cuts both ways for the totals," Onorato said. "Arnaldi plays long matches not because he wants to, but because his game invites them. He grinds, he scraps, he resets, and his opponents have consistently needed four and five sets to get past him. Cobolli is a different profile but not a blowout artist either. He plays physical, athletic clay-court tennis and has been tested in multiple matches at this tournament. Two Italians who know each other's games, competing on the biggest stage of their careers, with a Grand Slam final on the line. This match does not stay short." See the rest of Onorato's picks here.

How to make 2026 French Open men's semifinal picks

Onorato has a full preview with multiple best bets, including prop bets for both semifinal matches. You can only see his French Open 2026 picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Who wins the French Open men's semifinals, and which bets should you target? Visit SportsLine now to see Onorato's bets for the French Open 2026, all from the renowned tennis expert with several high-profile future wins, and find out.