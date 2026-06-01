2026 French Open odds, predictions: Top picks to consider as chaotic tournament reaches quarterfinals

The 2026 French Open has been anything other than calm. The men's bracket, especially, has blown up in completely unexpected ways, leaving the trophy very much in play for all eight men entering the quarterfinals at Roland-Garros.

Only three top five seeds on the men's and women's brackets combined have advanced to the quarterfinals, which kick off on Tuesday. That alone is surprising enough, but nothing has been as surprising as clear and away men's favorite and world No. 1 Jannik Sinner falling to Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the second round.

Then, Novak Djokovic fell to Joao Fonseca the next day in his attempt to claim his 25th grand slam title after going up two sets to none. Fonseca has spun that win into a magical run in Paris, where he has a quarterfinal date with Jakub Mensik on Tuesday.

Let's take a quick look at the updated odds for both brackets heading into the quarterfinals.

2026 French Open men's odds

Player Odds Alexander Zverev +120 Joao Fonseca +370 Flavio Cobolli +600 Felix Auger Aliassime +650 Rafael Jodar +800 Jakub Mensik +1800 Matteo Berrettini +2000 Matteo Arnaldi +2200

Zverev is the clear favorite at this point, and entered the tournament second in odds to lift the trophy. With Sinner out of the way, it's hard to argue with the idea of Zverev as the tourney favorite. It's hard to forget Zverev's ability to melt down and blow up when things start going a bit south, but he is the most skilled player remaining in the field.

Zverev's path to the finals first goes through Jodar, who went a tough five sets in both the third and fourth rounds, while Zverev has only gone to the fourth set once in the tournament. After that, Zverev faces the winner of Mensik and Fonseca (Fonseca is -224 in the match).

Second-chance best bet -- Fonseca +370: The smart money might be on Zverev, but what's the fun in just going straight chalk on both brackets? Zverev and Fonseca have one head-to-head match, which was a hard-fought Zverev win at Monte-Carlo in April. Fonseca showed he can hang with Zverev on clay, even if he didn't get the win. Wins over Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud have Fonseca feeling a bit like a player of destiny in the tournament. We'll gamble a bit and take him at +370 instead of riding with Zverev in a tournament that has proven favorites are not safe.

2026 French Open women's odds

Player Odds Aryna Sabalenka -135 Marta Kostyuk +450 Mirra Andreeva +500 Elina Svitolina +750 Sorana Cirstea +1500 Diana Shnaider +2800 Ann Kalinskaya +2800 Maja Chwalinska +3500

Sabalenka is far and away the favorite to take the tournament. She has four Grand Slam titles to her name and the runway is pretty clear to add her first French Open title to that list. For all the advantages Sabalenka has, it's not easy to forget her meltdown in last year's finals against Coco Gauff, when everything crumbled and Sabalenka sought out every excuse possible to explain the result other than her own failings.

The path to the finals looks clear for Sabalenka, as she plays Shnaider in the quarters before facing the winner of Kalinskaya vs. Chwalinska in the semis. It's a far easier path than second-favorite Kostyuk.

Second-chance best bet -- Sabalenka -135: It's not exciting, but Sabalenka's path to the finals looks so easy that she should be much fresher than whoever she faces at that point. Andreeva is a solid pick at +500, but I worry the grind of having to get through the tough part of the bracket will wear anyone down compared to Sabalenka, who has every chance to win her quarter and semi-final matches in straight sets.