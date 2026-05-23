2026 French Open odds, picks, predictions, futures: Proven expert reveals best bets for men's, women's draws

The 2026 French Open begins on Sunday, with tantalizing storylines in both draws. Jannik Sinner has a perfect 17-0 record on clay this year, and he does not have to contend with Carlos Alcaraz this year due to an injury. Sinner is a heavy -350 favorite in the latest French Open odds, followed by Alexander Zverev (11-1) and Novak Djokovic (12-1). Which players should you back with your French Open bets?

On the women's side, there are five players priced inside of 10-1, including Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff. With so many players near the top of the market, it is crucial to check out expert advice to assist with French Open women's picks. Before making any 2026 French Open picks, you need to see who proven SportsLine tennis handicapper Jose Onorato is backing.

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Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato has gone 168-106-8 (+107.12 units) on his best bets since 2022. He correctly called Jannik Sinner in the 2025 Australian Open (+160), Carlos Alcaraz (+130) in the 2025 French Open and Sinner again at 2025 Wimbledon (+180). He also called Coco Gauff (+700) in the 2025 French Open and Iga Swiatek (+1200) at 2025 Wimbledon. Anybody following his tennis betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, Onorato has scrutinized the latest French Open 2026 odds and released his coveted best bets to win it all. He's sharing all of his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

2026 French Open men's predictions

Onorato likes Sinner's chances of winning another title. "The case for Sinner is almost uncomfortably clean. On clay in 2026, he has gone 17-0, claiming five Masters 1000 titles across the season. By winning Monte-Carlo, Madrid, and Rome in the same year, he joined Rafael Nadal as the only players to sweep all three clay Masters 1000 events in a single season," Onorato said.

"His career clay win percentage stands at 76%, second among active players only to Djokovic. He held championship points in last year's final before losing to Alcaraz in five. With Alcaraz now gone and a favorable draw in the top half, the path is as clear as it has ever been. Sinner is the anchor of any Paris portfolio this year." See who else to back and fade here.

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2026 French Open women's predictions

Onorato has also analyzed Sabalenka's chances of winning the women's draw. "Sabalenka is the world No. 1 and the safest anchor in this market, but she comes with real asterisks. She only played Madrid and Rome in the clay swing, losing to Sorana Cirstea in the second round in Rome," Onorato said. "The preparation has not been ideal. That said, the physical tools are there. She is moving the best she has in her career, and the development of her drop shot is now complete, a weapon that plays gold on clay.

"She was the runner-up here last year and has consistently improved her Roland Garros results season over season, becoming far more disciplined constructing points and controlling errors in longer rallies. The draw gives her a manageable early path, and if she finds her footing in the first week, she is dangerous enough to go the distance. At +200, you are paying for the ranking and the pedigree. The clay form is the only thing giving the market pause." See who else to back and fade here.

How to make 2026 French Open picks

Onorato has a full preview with multiple best bets, including two longshots going off higher than 25-1. You can only see his French Open 2026 picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Who wins the French Open 2026, and which enormous longshots could take the crown? Visit SportsLine now to see Onorato's bets for the French Open 2026, all from the renowned tennis expert with several high-profile future wins, and find out.

2026 French Open men's odds, top contenders

See full French Open 2026 men's picks, predictions and best bets here.

Jannik Sinner -350

Alexander Zverev +1100

Novak Djokovic +1200

Arthur Fils +2700

Rafael Jodar +2700

Casper Ruud +2700

Daniil Medvedev +4500

Andrey Rublev +8000

Joao Fonseca +8000

Tommy Paul +8000

Alex De Minaur +8000

2026 French Open women's odds, top contenders

See full French Open 2026 women's picks, predictions and best bets here.

Iga Swiatek +250

Aryna Sabalenka +270

Elena Rybakina +650

Coco Gauff +650

Mirra Andreeva +900

Elina Svitolina +1600

Marta Kostyuk +2500

Karolina Muchova +4000

Jessica Pegula +4000

Amanda Anisimova +4000

Victoria Mboko +4000

Qinwen Zheng +5000

Jasmine Paolini +5500

Jelena Ostapenko +7000

Naomi Osaka +8000

Anastasia Potapova +8000

Diana Shnaider +8000

Linda Noskova +8000

Iva Jovic +8000

Sorana Cirstea +8000