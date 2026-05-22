2026 French Open prize money, payouts: Roland Garros champions will win $2.9 million from $71.5 million purse

The top stars in tennis will meet on the clay of Roland Garros to vie for the second grand slam title of the year at the 2026 French Open. Along with the coveted Musketeers' Cup and the Suzanne-Lenglen Cup, going to the men's and women's singles champions respectively, players will be competing for their share of a massive prize purse in Paris.
The 2026 French Open will hand out just north of $71.5 million in total prize money over the course of two weeks across all competitions. That's an increase of nearly $7.5 million from last year's purse.
The winners of the men's and women's singles competitions will each pocket close to $3.25 million -- up from last year's $2.9 million prize won by Coco Gauff and Carlos Alcaraz for their triumphant efforts on Court Philippe-Chartrier. On the doubles side, the winners will take home $696,000 per team, also up just over $25,000 from last year's top prize.
Everyone that reaches the quarterfinals round in the singles competition will collect a paycheck north of $545,000, as there is life-changing money on the line, only adding to the pressure of chasing one of the sport's most coveted titles.
Below you can find the complete prize money breakdown for the 2026 French Open by round.
2026 French Open singles prize money (Men and Women)
|Round
|Prize money
Champion
$3,248,000
Finalist
$1,624,000
Semifinalist
$870,000
Quarterfinalist
$545,200
Round of 16
$330,600
Round of 32
$216,920
Round of 64
$150,800
|Round of 128
|$100,920
2026 French Open doubles prize money (Men and Women, per team)
|Round
|Prize money
Champion
$696,000
Finalist
$348,000
Semifinalist
$174,000
Quarterfinalist
$95,120
Round of 16
$52,200
Round of 32
$33,640
Round of 64
$22,040