2026 French Open results, winner: Mirra Andreeva captures first grand slam title in straight sets

The 2026 French Open has been defined by surprises, but after two weeks filled with shocking upsets, the women's final on Saturday was dominated by the favorite. No. 8 seed Mirra Andreeva outclassed Maja Chwalinska on Court Philippe-Chartrier, cruising to a straight set victory (6-3, 6-2) to capture the first grand slam title of her young career.

Both players seemed to feel the weight of the moment early in the match, as there was sloppy tennis on both sides and multiple early breaks with the wind whipping around Roland-Garros. But it was the 19-year-old who settled in first and asserted her dominance. Andreeva was able to dictate points and consistently put Chwalinska on the run, dominating points with her combination of power and movement to overwhelm her opponent.

Chwalinska put up a game effort early, but just did not have the gears to keep up with Andreeva over the course of the match. The Parisian crowd tried to urge her on and will the match into another thriller, but Andreeva was simply too good on this day and steamrolled the Polish 24-year-old in the second set en route to the title.

Andreeva produced 25 winners to 26 unforced errors, playing a high quality of tennis that demanded Chwalinska produce her best to match it. Chwalinska, meanwhile, only managed 10 winners to 29 unforced errors, which is decidedly not the formula for pulling off a major upset. After the slow start, the young Russian was solid on serve and then consistently prodded at her Polish counterpart's serve and asked questions that Chwalinksa simply didn't have the answers to.

For the match, Andreeva won an incredible 34-of-54 points on the Chwalinska serve, and fittingly ended things by breaking Chwalinksa at love in the final game of the match to seal her victory.

Andreeva's win continues an incredible run of parity in women's tennis over the past two years, as she's the sixth consecutive different winner in a grand slam event. The 19-year-old is the 12th teenage women's winner at Roland-Garros, and fully confirmed herself as one of the sports rising stars with her first grand slam title.