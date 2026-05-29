2026 French Open results: Joao Fonseca stuns Novak Djokovic in five-set instant classic at Roland-Garros

The 2026 French Open is guaranteed to be won by a first-time grand slam champion after 24-time major winner Novak Djokovic was ousted in a five-set thriller (4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, 7-5) by 19-year-old rising Brazilian star Joao Fonseca on Court Philippe-Chartrier in the third round.

With so much early carnage in the men's draw -- starting with Carlos Alcaraz being unable to play due to a wrist injury and then top-seeded Jannik Sinner's shocking second round loss -- Djokovic seemed to have a clear path to a record-setting 25th major title. Instead, he joins the two other top men's stars in watching the second week of this year's French Open from home, with Fonseca ascending to star status with his performance in an instant classic.

The loss is Djokovic's earliest at Roland-Garros since 2009 and Fonseca became the first teenager to take down the legend in a grand slam, where Djokovic had previously gone 18-0 against teenage opponents. The match stretched out to 4 hours and 49 minutes, the longest in Djokovic's career at Roland-Garros, and after beginning in sweltering 90 degree heat, the veteran's legs wore down as the match dragged on -- with the 19-year-old seemingly finding more strength the longer it went.

The first two sets of the match were vintage Djokovic, as he cruised to a 2-0 advantage by controlling points and dictating the flow of the match against an opponent 20 years his junior. Even when he did get put on the run, he spent the first two sets looking the part of a 24-time grand slam champion, flying around the court, refusing to concede points.

However, after coming back from 0-2 down in his second round match, Fonseca was undeterred and found his footing in the third set. The Brazilian leaned on his hard-hitting serve and forehand to start pushing Djokovic deeper into the court and attacking the lines, frustrating the legend and putting him on the back foot.

While Sinner completely wilted due to fatigue in the heat during his shocking loss, Djokovic battled through tired legs and the occasional vomiting spell to keep clawing close to victory. In both the third and fourth sets, Djokovic made late charges to try and wrap things up, but Fonseca had answers to every question Djokovic asked of him.

In the fifth set, the dam finally broke for Djokovic in the 11th game when Fonseca, after driving Djokovic back to the baseline all match, hit three sensational drop shot winners to break the Djokovic serve that the legend could only applaud as he watched them bounce across the clay. Facing the ultimate pressure of trying to serve out the match to avoid a tiebreak, Fonseca was shaky early and allowed Djokovic to create a break point at 30-40.

He then produced his three best serves of the match, painting the lines with three aces to close out Djokovic in style and earn a rousing ovation from the Parisian crowd that had been treated to an all-time match and a potential passing of the torch moment.

Djokovic gave Fonseca an embrace at the net to show him all the respect for besting him on a warm afternoon in Paris, creating the most wide open men's draw in recent grand slam championship memory.

Djokovic's loss means that none of he, Alcaraz, Sinner or Rafael Nadal will win a grand slam title for the first time since the 2021 US Open when Daniil Medvedev earned the crown. It's also the first time since 2004 that Djokovic, Nadal, Alcaraz, Sinner or Roger Federer did not play into the fourth round of a grand slam tournament.

The only top 10 seeds remaining in the draw are No. 2 Alexander Zverev, No. 4 Felix Auger-Aliassime and No. 10 Flavio Cobolli -- all of whom still have to play their third round match, and none have ever won a grand slam title. The men's game has long been dominated by a select few players, but with Alcaraz not playing and shocking first week upsets of Sinner and Djokovic, we will get a new champion at Roland-Garros as the door is wide open for someone to make a name for themselves.