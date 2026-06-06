2026 French Open women's final picks, predictions, odds: Top expert reveals Andreeva vs. Chwalinska best bets

The 2026 French Open women's final features a historic matchup, as qualifier Maja Chwalinska faces No. 8 seed Mirra Andreeva at Roland-Garros on Saturday at 9 a.m. ET. Chwalinska had only won six tour-level main-draw matches in her entire career, and she had never beaten a top-50 player. The 24-year-old is the first qualifier to reach the final in Roland-Garros history. Andreeva ended Marta Kostyuk's 17-match winning streak in the semifinals, earning a spot in her maiden Grand Slam final.

The 19-year-old leads the tour in victories this season, and now she is trying to become the youngest French Open champion this century. Andreeva is a -450 favorite in the 2026 French Open odds, while Chwalinska is +340. Before making any 2026 French Open picks, you need to see who proven SportsLine tennis handicapper Jose Onorato is backing.

Visit our DraftKings promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato has gone 168-106-8 (+107.12 units) on his best bets since 2022. He correctly called Jannik Sinner in the 2025 Australian Open (+160), Carlos Alcaraz (+130) in the 2025 French Open and Sinner again at 2025 Wimbledon (+180). He also called Coco Gauff (+700) in the 2025 French Open and Iga Swiatek (+1200) at 2025 Wimbledon. Anybody following his tennis betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, Onorato has scrutinized the latest French Open 2026 odds and released his coveted best bets to win the women's final. He's sharing all of his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

2026 French Open women's final predictions

Onorato has analyzed the French Open women's final. One bet he is targeting is Andreeva -2.5 games (+105) in the first set: "Andreeva opened her semifinal with a 4-0 run before Kostyuk could get a foothold. Against Cirstea she won the first set 6-0. Her starts have been dominant all tournament, and Chwalinska, stepping onto Court Philippe-Chatrier in a Grand Slam final for the first time in her life, will be walking into conditions unlike anything she has experienced this week," Onorato said. "First-set nerves from a qualifier, against a player who has been ice-cold from the opening game all fortnight. Getting paid plus money on Andreeva to win the first set by three or more games is the right number to be on the right side of." See the rest of Onorato's picks here.

How to make 2026 French Open women's final picks

Onorato has a full preview with multiple best bets, including a full-match bet for Andreeva vs. Chwalinska. You can only see his French Open 2026 picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Who wins the French Open women's final, and which bets should you target? Visit SportsLine now to see Onorato's bets for the French Open 2026, all from the renowned tennis expert with several high-profile future wins, and find out.