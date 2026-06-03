2026 French Open women's semifinal picks, predictions, odds: Proven expert reveals best bets for Thursday

The 2026 French Open women's draw has featured stunning upsets across the last two weeks, with none of the top seven seeds advancing to the semifinals. No. 8 seed Mirra Andreeva is the highest-ranked player remaining in the draw, and she faces No. 15 seed Marta Kostyuk in the first semifinal on Thursday morning. Kostyuk is a slight -120 favorite for that 9 a.m. ET match.

No. 25 Diana Shnaider took down No. 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinals, setting up a surprising matchup against unseeded qualifier Maja Chwalinska in the second semifinal. Shnaider is a -175 favorite in the latest French Open odds. Before making any 2026 French Open picks, you need to see who proven SportsLine tennis handicapper Jose Onorato is backing.

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Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato has gone 168-106-8 (+107.12 units) on his best bets since 2022. He correctly called Jannik Sinner in the 2025 Australian Open (+160), Carlos Alcaraz (+130) in the 2025 French Open and Sinner again at 2025 Wimbledon (+180). He also called Coco Gauff (+700) in the 2025 French Open and Iga Swiatek (+1200) at 2025 Wimbledon. Anybody following his tennis betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, Onorato has scrutinized the latest French Open 2026 odds and released his coveted best bets to win the women's semifinals. He's sharing all of his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

2026 French Open women's semifinal predictions

Onorato has analyzed both women's semifinal matches. One bet he is targeting is Over 21.5 games in Andreeva vs. Kostyuk: "Their last meeting went three sets and these are two players who generate extended baseline exchanges at a high tempo," Onorato said. "Andreeva's defense stretches points, her game creates friction, and Kostyuk's aggression produces the kind of contested rallies that push games totals higher. Both players are peaking at the right time, both are chasing their first Grand Slam final, and neither is going to give an inch without a fight." See the rest of Onorato's picks here.

How to make 2026 French Open women's semifinal picks

Onorato has a full preview with multiple best bets, including the winner of Andreeva vs. Kostyuk. You can only see his French Open 2026 picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Who wins the French Open women's semifinals, and which bets should you target? Visit SportsLine now to see Onorato's bets for the French Open 2026, all from the renowned tennis expert with several high-profile future wins, and find out.