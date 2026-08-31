The first shocking result of the 2026 U S Open came on Sunday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium when No. 4 seed and four-time US Open champion Novak Djokovic lost in five sets to Mariano Navone (7-6, 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1).

Djokovic looked visibly ill during the match and wore down considerably as the match stretched beyond the third set. Djokovic, who has long dominated the later sets due to his fitness, found himself fading late and struggling to even win games against Navone.

It's by far the biggest win in the 25-year-old Argentinian's career, and he'll advance to the second round of the US Open for the second consecutive year. Navone was able to take advantage of his legendary opponent's struggles, pouncing on an incredible 70 unforced errors from Djokovic in the match -- with 29 of those coming in the final two sets. Over the fourth and fifth sets, Navone won an incredible 63.3% of the points as Djokovic failed to mount much of a challenge late.

For Djokovic, Sunday's loss snaps the longest streak of opening round wins in grand slam events in men's or women's tennis in the Open era. He came into the US Open with 78 consecutive first round match wins. The last time Djokovic lost in the first round of a grand slam was more than 20 years ago at the 2006 Australian Open, and he had never lost before the third round at the US Open.

The 39-year-old has been chasing his 25th grand slam title for three years, and Sunday's shocker guarantees that wait continues into 2027 -- if he chooses to continue playing. Djokovic has now gone 12 consecutive grand slam events without a title, tied for the longest drought of his career (2005-07).

Djokovic losing in the first round throws the men's draw further into chaos. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner is already sitting out due to a lingering knee issue and No. 2 seed Carlos Alcaraz is a question mark in his first tournament back since missing the French Open and Wimbledon due to a wrist injury.

Djokovic has been a fixture in the second week of grand slams for two decades, but now his quarter of the draw will open considerably. That creates an even greater opportunity for the Americans in the field to finally snap the 23-year grand slam drought since Andy Roddick won the 2003 US Open, with Brandon Nakashima the American player directly impacted as part of Djokovic's quarter.