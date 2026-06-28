2026 Wimbledon odds, picks, predictions, futures: Proven expert reveals best bets for men's draw

Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic headline the 2026 Wimbledon draw, with Sinner eyeing back-to-back titles and Djokovic going for his 25th grand slam victory. Sinner can become the fourth man this century to successfully defend titles at multiple grand slam events, while Djokovic can became the second-oldest man to win a grand slam singles title. Should you look past them with your 2026 Wimbledon bets?

Sinner is the -195 favorite in the 2026 Wimbledon odds, followed by Djokovic (+650) and French Open champion Alexander Zverev (11-1). Other Wimbledon contenders include Americans Ben Shelton (16-1), Taylor Fritz (22-1) and Francis Tiafoe (50-1). Before making any 2026 Wimbledon picks, you need to see who proven SportsLine tennis handicapper Jose Onorato is backing.

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Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato has gone 168-106-8 (+107.12 units) on his best bets since 2022. He correctly called Jannik Sinner in the 2025 Australian Open (+160), Carlos Alcaraz (+130) in the 2025 French Open and Sinner again at 2025 Wimbledon (+180). He also called Coco Gauff (+700) in the 2025 French Open and Iga Swiatek (+1200) at 2025 Wimbledon. This year, he nailed Alexander Zverev (+700) in the 2026 French Open. Anybody following his tennis betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, Onorato has scrutinized the latest Wimbledon 2026 odds and released his coveted best bets to win it all. He's sharing all of his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

2026 Wimbledon men's predictions

Onorato has evaluated Sinner's chances of winning another title. "Sinner returns to the All England Club as the most dominant force in men's tennis, and the price reflects it. At -175, Sinner isn't cheap, but he's the rare short favorite who's actually earned the number. Grass has become a legitimate weapon in his arsenal over the past two seasons, his serve-and-forehand combination translates seamlessly to the surface's quicker rhythms, and he enters this tournament without Alcaraz in the draw to provide the kind of five-set resistance that's given him trouble in the past. This is about as clean a path to a title as a top seed gets at a major," Onorato said. See who else to back here.

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How to make 2026 Wimbledon picks

Onorato has a full preview with multiple best bets, including a longshot going off higher than 15-1. You can only see his Wimbledon 2026 picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Who wins Wimbledon 2026, and which enormous longshot could take the crown? Visit SportsLine now to see Onorato's bets for Wimbledon 2026, all from the renowned tennis expert with several high-profile future wins, and find out.

2026 Wimbledon men's odds, top contenders

Odds via FanDuel and subject to change

See full Wimbledon 2026 men's picks, predictions and best bets here.

Jannik Sinner -195

Novak Djokovic +650

Alexander Zverev +1100

Ben Shelton +1600

Taylor Fritz +2200

Jakub Mensik +3500

Jack Draper +4000

Daniil Medvedev +4500

Matteo Berrettini +4500

Frances Tiafoe +4500

Joao Fonseca +4500