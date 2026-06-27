2026 Wimbledon picks, odds, Serena Williams predictions: Proven expert reveals best bets for women's draw

Serena Williams returns to grand slam tennis for 2026 Wimbledon, marking her first major since the 2022 US Open. Williams is a seven-time Wimbledon champion and is seeking a record-tying 24th grand slam title. The 44-year-old headlines a 2026 Wimbledon women's draw that features Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina and Iga Swiatek as the top three seeds. How far should you have each of them advancing with your 2026 Wimbledon bets?

Sabalenka, who has never made the Wimbledon final, is the +350 favorite in the 2026 Wimbledon women's odds. She is followed by Elena Rybakina (+550), Iga Swiatek (10-1) and Jessica Pegula (+1000) on the tennis odds board, while Williams is a 55-1 longshot. The main draw begins on Monday, with Williams facing Australian Maya Joint in the first round on Tuesday. Before making any 2026 Wimbledon women's picks, you need to see who proven SportsLine tennis handicapper Jose Onorato is backing.

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Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato has gone 168-106-8 (+107.12 units) on his best bets since 2022. He correctly called Jannik Sinner in the 2025 Australian Open (+160), Carlos Alcaraz (+130) in the 2025 French Open and Sinner again at 2025 Wimbledon (+180). He also called Coco Gauff (+700) in the 2025 French Open and Iga Swiatek (+1200) at 2025 Wimbledon. This year, he nailed Alexander Zverev (+700) in the 2026 French Open. Anybody following his tennis betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, Onorato has scrutinized the latest Wimbledon 2026 women's odds and released his coveted best bets to win it all. He's sharing all of his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

2026 Wimbledon women's predictions

Onorato has analyzed Serena Williams' chances of making a run at Wimbledon. "The most remarkable story heading into Wimbledon 2026 has nothing to do with seeds or favorites. Serena Williams, 44, accepted a wild card into the singles draw, marking her first Grand Slam singles appearance since the 2022 US Open. The comeback has unfolded in stages — first a doubles return at Queen's Club alongside Victoria Mboko, then a first-round loss partnering Karolina Muchova in Berlin — before Wimbledon offered her a singles spot at the tournament where she's won seven titles, more than anyone in the modern era besides Martina Navratilova," Onorato said.

"Whatever happens, she's already made history just by stepping onto the grass: a win in any round would make her the third-oldest woman to win a Wimbledon singles match, and she's two victories away from her 100th career win at the All England Club. Grass is genuinely the kindest surface for a comeback at her age — the points are shorter, her serve still plays, and there's less reliance on the lateral movement and extended rallies that erode first with time.

"That said, nearly four years away from elite singles competition is an enormous gap to close, even for someone with her résumé, and her own framing has been refreshingly low-pressure: this is about her daughters seeing her compete, not about chasing a 24th major. A first-round win is realistic. A deep run would be one of the greatest stories in the sport's history, but it's a true long shot given the layoff. Either way, Centre Court will be watching her every step." See who Onorato is backing to win the tournament here.

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How to make 2026 Wimbledon women's picks

Onorato has a full preview with multiple best bets, including a longshot going off higher than 10-1. You can only see his Wimbledon 2026 women's picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Who wins Wimbledon 2026, and which longshot could take the crown? Visit SportsLine now to see Onorato's bets for Wimbledon 2026, all from the renowned tennis expert with several high-profile future wins, and find out.

2026 Wimbledon women's odds, top contenders

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and subject to change

See full Wimbledon 2026 women's picks, predictions and best bets here.

Aryna Sabalenka +350

Elena Rybakina +550

Jessica Pegula +1000

Iga Świątek +1000

Mirra Andreeva +1100

Coco Gauff +1300

Amanda Anisimova +1700

Madison Keys +1700

Karolina Muchova +2000

Linda Noskova +2500

Naomi Osaka +2500