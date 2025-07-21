As she prepares to compete for the first time in over a year, Venus Williams isn't ruling out the possibility of her younger sister, tennis legend Serena Williams, making a comeback of her own.

Venus, who is taking part in this week's DC Open, was recently asked about Serena and her future in a sport that she dominated to the tune of 23 singles and 14 doubles Grand Slam titles. Now 43, Serena hasn't played competitive tennis since the 2022 U.S. Open.

"I keep saying to my team: The only thing that would make this better is if she was here," Venus said, per the Associated Press. "Like, we always did everything together, so of course I miss her. But if she comes back, I'm sure she'll let y'all know."

Rumblings of a possible comeback started a few days ago when Serena posted a video of herself hitting balls on a tennis court with the caption: "Still Serena." Among the 5,000-plus commenters to Serena's video was 28-time Olympic medalist Michael Phelps, who knows a thing or two about successful comebacks.

Venus said that Serena recently joined in one of her workouts for 15-20 minutes.

"She can take six months off and she clocks it clean," Venus said. "You can't teach that kind of talent. She's just so good."

Venus acknowledged that she doesn't know what Serena is going to do in terms of a possible comeback. While she clearly wants her sister to play again, Venus, 45, is currently focusing on embracing her own comeback. A seven-time singles Grand Slam winner, the DC Open is Venus' first professional event since the Miami Open in March of 2024.

"This is very special for me to come back and play tennis," she said. "I think it's a surprise for the fans — and a surprise in general, as I hold my cards tight."