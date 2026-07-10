Alexander Zverev vs. Arthur Fery odds, prediction: 2026 Wimbledon men's semifinal picks from proven expert

The 2026 Wimbledon men's semifinals begin on Friday with a matchup between 2-seed Alexander Zverev and London native Arthur Fery. Zverev, who is coming off winning the French Open, won his quarterfinal in straight sets over Taylor Fritz. The unseeded Fery needed a Wild Card to gain entry to Wimbledon 2026 and upset 9-seed Flavio Cobolli in straight sets in the quarters. This is the first Wimbledon semifinal for both players, and the winner will face the Novak Djokovic-Jannik Sinner victor in Sunday's final.

Fery vs. Zverev will begin at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday at Centre Court in London. The latest Zverev vs. Fery odds list Zverev as the -710 favorite (risk $710 to win $100), with Fery at +490. The over/under for total games is 35.5. Before making any Wimbledon picks or Fery vs. Zverev predictions, you need to see what tennis expert Jose Onorato has to say.

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Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato has gone 168-106-8 (+107.12 units) on his best bets since 2022. He correctly called Jannik Sinner in the 2025 Australian Open (+160), Carlos Alcaraz (+130) in the 2025 French Open and Sinner again at 2025 Wimbledon (+180). He also called Coco Gauff (+700) in the 2025 French Open and Iga Swiatek (+1200) at 2025 Wimbledon. This year, he nailed Alexander Zverev (+700) in the 2026 French Open. Anybody following his tennis betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, Onorato has scrutinized the latest Wimbledon 2026 odds and released his picks and best bets for the Zverev vs. Fery men's semifinal match. He's only sharing his picks and expert analysis at SportsLine.

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Top Zverev vs. Fery predictions

One of Onorato's top Wimbledon 2026 picks for this match: He's going Under 36 total games (-115). Both players made quick work of their quarterfinal opponents, with Zverev needing 28 game to dispose of Friz, and Fery taking care of Cobolli in just 29 games. Zverev has played an average of 33 games over his last four matches, with three of those four ending in straight sets.

As for Fery, he had some turbulence in the third and fourth rounds, with each going to a deciding fifth set but settled down in the quarters. He also advanced through his first two matches in under five sets, as Onorato sees this semifinal not even needing 30 total games to decide the winner. "The scoreline settles into something like 6-3, 6-4, 6-4, well beneath the number," Onorato told SportsLine. See how to bet Zverev vs. Fery at SportsLine.

How to make Fery vs. Zverev picks

Onorato has found a critical x-factor and has a plus-money pick among his Wimbledon predictions. See his best bet at SportsLine.

Who wins Zverev vs. Fery in the men's semifinal of 2026 Wimbledon, and what pick should you target? Visit SportsLine now to see Jose Onorato's best bets for Fery vs. Zverev, all from the tennis expert who has a history of calling Grand slam winners, and find out.