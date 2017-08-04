Andy Murray joins Wawrinka and Sharapova as Rogers Open dropouts

The Rogers Open lost another star Thursday, as Andy Murray has dropped out while nursing an injury. The World No. 1 injured his hip at Wimbledon and was eventually forced to retire. His timetable to return is unknown, but he is expected to compete at the U.S. Open at the end of the month.

Despite disappointment about not being able to compete, Murray thought it was the best decision.

"I am doing everything I can to return as quickly as possible," he said.

Maria Sharapova, who returned to tennis in April following a ban, also dropped out on Thursday. Sharapova is also expected to return in time for the Open.

2016 U.S. Open winner Stan Wawrinka will not be returning to defend his title, however. The 32-year-old had surgery on his injured knee, and in spite of his own trepidation with hanging it up for the season, he believed it to be for the best. Here's what he had to say of his decision:

"After talking with my team and doctor I had to make a difficult decision to undergo a medical intervention on my knee. This was the only solution to make sure I will be able to compete at the top level for many more years. This is obviously extremely disappointing, but I am already looking ahead and planning my recovery. I love this sport and I will work hard to get back to my top level and play many more years. I also want to take this opportunity to thank my fans for sending plenty of messages of support during the last couple of days. I will see you all in 2018."

Wawrinka's long-term health obviously comes first, and at 32 he still has some years left. It's always a shame to see a defending champion drop out.

With Novak Djokovic out for the rest of the season recovering from an elbow injury, the field already feels like it's down to Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray (presuming he's healthy for the Open). However, there always seems to be one player that surprises everyone.