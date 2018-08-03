Andy Murray sobs after winning match at 3 in the morning, rips Citi Open scheduling

Former ATP No. 1 Andy Murray has been recovering from a hip injury that's kept him out of every major since Wimbledon in 2017, so the last thing he needs is a weird scheduling quirk to force him further out of his comfort zone as he tries to return in time for the US Open. Enter the Citi Open in Washington D.C., in which Murray started a match at midnight that he needed to play until 3 a.m. to win. The late start was due to inclement weather.

Murray, who withdrew from Wimbledon last month to continue his recovery for his hip, which he had surgery on in January, defeated Marius Copil in three sets 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 7-6 (7-4). After the Round of 16 match, Murray sat in his chair and cried into a towel, according to The Washington Post. Murray has played three sets in each Citi Open match (best of threes), and he's played for over 2 1/2 hours every time.

How'd @Andy_Murray feel about his Rd. 3 win at #CO50?



Emotionally overwhelmed. As were we. pic.twitter.com/zsJpG2t1wx — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) August 3, 2018

Murray went on to criticize the scheduling that forced him to play into Friday morning.

"Finishing matches at 3 in the morning is not good," he said, per The Post. "It's not good for the players. It's not good for anyone, I don't think, involved in the event. It's not good for fans, TV. Nobody."

After his match against Copil, Murray may have seen enough for the time being. He doesn't seem sold on playing on Friday. At the very least, he doesn't feel it should have to be a decision he has to make.

"I'm giving my view right now as someone who's just come back from a very, very long injury layoff," he said. "I don't think I should be put in a position like that, when you're expected to come out and perform the next day. I don't think it's reasonable. And I'm disappointed with that, because I know that the weather's tricky and I know it is for the scheduling, but it's a very difficult position to be in."

Murray has been very measured in his rehab. The 31-year-old said that he didn't want to play in Wimbledon last month just to play it. He wanted to be competitive. This marks the first time he's advanced to a quarterfinal in his comeback bid, so it's a step in the right direction.

Should Murray elect to play Alex de Minaur on Friday, his match will begin at 8:30 p.m. The US Open, meanwhile, will begin at the end of August. Presumably that's what Murray is striving for.