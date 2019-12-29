Andy Murray withdraws from Australian Open after injury setback
Murray is working his way back from a pelvic injury
Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray has announced that he has withdrawn from January's Australian Open. Murray was in the process of attempting to return from a pelvic injury.
"I've worked so hard to get myself into a situation where I can play at the top level and I'm gutted I'm not going to be able to play in Australia in January," Murray told the Australian Open's official website.
Murray has been dealing with the hip injury for the past two years. The tennis star played in just one match as he represented Great Britain in the 2019 Davis Cup and hasn't played since.
In addition to the Australian Open, Murray also withdrew from the ATP Cup where he planned to represent Great Britain.
"After the AO this year, when I wasn't sure whether I'd be able to play again, I was excited about coming back to Australia and giving my best, and that makes this even more disappointing for me," Murray added.
"Unfortunately I've had a setback recently and as a precaution, need to work through that before I get back on court competing."
The Scotland native became very emotional at a pre-tournament press conference at the thought that his hip injury could force him to retire.
Murray has certainly had his fair share of success at the Australian Open over the years. On five different occasions, Murray has reached the finals of the Grand Slam tournament.
